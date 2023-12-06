The top five position groups Colorado should focus on in the transfer portal

December will be a busy month for the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders. The transfer portal has opened and a countless number of players have become available with about two weeks remaining until the early signing period begins.

There will undoubtedly be fewer changes to the Buffs’ roster compared to the whirlwind of last offseason, but expect Colorado to be active in bringing in new players. After a 4-8 season, Sanders has plenty of work ahead to improve his team heading into 2024, but what position groups should he and his staff focus on?

Below are the top five position groups that I believe Colorado should recruit the most this offseason:

Offensive line

Colorado is already down two O-line starters as center Van Wells and left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan both announced their intentions to leave the program. Even before the loss of these new players, the Buffaloes desperately needed an infusion of talent up front. Opponents sacked Colorado QBs 54 times and the line never got enough push in the run game. The Buffs need to add some big men up front to both jumpstart the running attack and protect Shedeur Sanders.

Defensive line

The Buffs have some intriguing young talent in Amari McNeill and Bishop Thomas, but they’re also losing depth on the D-line with players either graduating or declaring for the NFL draft. While Colorado’s pass rush improved from 2022, the run defense was well below par. Grabbing some talent in the trenches should be the top priority on defense.

Linebacker

The Buffs have some starters coming back but will rely on redshirt freshmen across the board at linebacker. A veteran or two from the portal will be important to help teach the younger players and spell the starters when needed.

Tight end

Colorado will look for another starting tight end as Michael Harrison and Caleb Fauria are both in the portal. Spring football standout Louis Passarello will hopefully be healthy, but CU needs more depth and production from this position to open up the offense.

Defensive back

With college offenses throwing the ball around the field, you can never have too many quality defensive backs ready to play. CU has young players who got playing time this season, but the Buffs will need some veteran depth prepared to play in case of injury or lack of production.

