Top five plot points of USC-Oregon football game on November 11

Gary Bryant, by transferring to Oregon from USC, made this November’s game between the Ducks and Trojans even more intriguing than it already was. Naturally, though, this game didn’t need that kind of plot line to be special and hugely anticipated.

There was already a showcase feel to Trojans-Ducks when the 2023 offseason began. Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning did not meet in their first seasons on the job in the Pac-12 Conference. Riley came to USC from Oklahoma, Lanning to Oregon from Georgia. They both left big-time programs (Lanning as a coordinator, but that’s still notable) to pursue career opportunities on the West Coast, intending to pursue College Football Playoff berths and national championships.

Let’s look at the biggest plot points of November’s Oregon-USC game in Eugene:

QB BATTLE

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

This is the most obvious: Bo Nix against Caleb Williams will be a fantastic QB battle, especially with a lot on the line this late in the season.

2ND YEAR HEAD COACHES (WITH THEIR NEW SCHOOLS)

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning both did well in their first seasons with their respective programs. The quarterbacks returned, and Year 2 should be even better on both ends.

THE GARY BRYANT JR. RETURN GAME

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) is tackled after the first down by Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford (5) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Bryant Jr. was one of a number of players to leave USC in hopes of more playing time. Now, he faces his former program as a newly-minted Duck.

POTENTIAL PAC-12 TITLE GAME PREVIEW

Nov 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) runs for a first down past Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

These programs were on a crash course for a Pac-12 title game in 2022. Then, Oregon State upset Oregon and ruined the Ducks’ hopes. However, 2023 could be an Oregon-USC Pac-12 title game, and we could get a preview a couple weeks before that.

OFFENSE VS DEFENSE

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans’ defense cost them the Cotton Bowl. It probably cost them a Pac-12 title as well. However, they added a ton of pieces, most notably Bear Alexander. Can Alex Grinch and his defense contain a ferocious Oregon offense led by Bo Nix?

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire