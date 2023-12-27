Advertisement
Who are the top five players for Rutgers basketball this season?

Jamie Gatlin
·3 min read

With the start of 2024 only weeks away, Rutgers fans are excited about what the new year will bring to college basketball. The Scarlet Knights are off to a 7-4 start and are 0-1 in conference play. While Rutgers currently sits towards the bottom of the Big Ten standings, January represents a chance for them to make up some ground.

As the Scarlet Knights have made the most of non-conference play, five players have stood out the most. That list includes Clifford Omoruyi, Aundre Hyatt, Gavin Griffiths, Noah Fernandes and Derek Simpson. The talented group has frustrated opponents with their offensive play and ability to take advantage of mistakes.

 

With Omoruyi and Hyatt averaging over ten points a game, Fernandes and Simpson have provided balancing scoring. In his freshman year, Griffiths has shown why he was a highly regarded recruit and has already carved out a role in the lineup.

Scroll down for a breakdown of their 2023 campaigns!

Rutgers basketball: Clifford Omoruyi

 

Like last season, Clifford Omoruyi has been at the center of Rutgers success. Through 11 games, the talented center is averaging a team-high 8.4 rebounds a game. He is also second in scoring, averaging 10.9 points a game. With Omoruyi at his best, Rutgers has been hard to stop when he is on the court.

Rutgers basketball: Aundre Hyatt

 

During the 2023 campaign, Rutgers offense has been led by Hyatt who is averaging 12.1 points a game. The Bronx native has scored at least ten points in three of his last four games. While the season is far from over, Hyatt is currently averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks per game.

Rutgers basketball: Gavin Griffiths

 

In his freshman season, Griffiths is showing why he was one of the top players in his class. The Connecticut native has been a fixture in Rutgers lineup averaging 22 minutes a game. While Griffiths has struggled with consistency, he has at least eight points six times this season and has been a threat from beyond the arc. As the season continues, he should improve with experience.

Rutgers basketball: Noah Fernandes

 

After spending three years at UMass, Fernandes is making an impact in Piscataway. In his first season as a Scarlet Knight, the Mattapoisett native is averaging nine points a game, which is the third most on the team. He is proving to be a consistent source of offense while playing well defensively. With Fernandes on the roster, Rutgers is a deeper team.

Rutgers basketball: Derek Simpson

 

Rounding out this list is Derek Simpson, who is making the most of an increase in playing time. While he has struggled from beyond the arc, the New Jersey native has been an assists machine. He added a season-high six to his resume on Saturday against Mississippi State, which increased his season total to 32.

