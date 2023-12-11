Here are the top five performances in Rutgers football's bowl history

Rutgers football is just more than two weeks away from playing in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, which will be its 12th bowl appearance in program history.

The Scarlet Knights had only been to one bowl game – the 1978 Garden State Bowl – before returning to the postseason in 2005 during Greg Schiano’s first stint as head coach. Rutgers began consistently reaching the postseason, appearing in nine bowl games in a 10-year period.

The Scarlet Knights played in the 2021 Gator Bowl as a replacement for Texas A&M after the Aggies suffered a widespread COVID outbreak.

Throughout Rutgers’ previous 11 bowl appearances, there have been multiple standout performances that earned the spotlight.

Will anyone add to it when the Scarlet Knights play Miami on Dec. 28?

Rutgers’ Ray Rice breaks free from Ball State defenders Gonzalo Barinaga (56) and Sam Woodworth during the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ 52-30 win in the International Bowl Saturday.Adrian Wyld | Associated Press

Here’s a look at top-five performances from the Scarlet Knights’ bowl games:

5. Josh Hicks and Robert Martin combine for 303 yards in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl

Two true freshmen, two 100-yard rushing performances to lead Rutgers to a 40-21 victory over North Carolina at Ford Field in Detroit.

Hicks finished with 202 yards on 19 carries (10.6 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, while Martin had 100 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. They joined Ray Rice as the only true freshmen to rush for at least 100 yards in a bowl game.

Hicks was named the bowl’s Most Valuable Player for his performance.

4. Mike Teel engineers comeback in 2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl

Rutgers trailed North Carolina State by 11 points in the second half before Teel led the Scarlet Knights on a comeback. Teel threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Britt in the fourth quarter to send Rutgers, which lost five of its first six games that season, to the win.

Teel finished the game 22-of-37 passing for 319 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, earning Most Valuable Player honors.

3. Ray Rice a force in the 2006 Texas Bowl

Rutgers capped its remarkable 2006 season with a trip to Houston to play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

Rice stole the show in the 37-10 Rutgers victory, rushing for 170 yards on 24 carries (7.1 yards per attempt) with one touchdown to lead the Scarlet Knights. Rice earned Most Valuable Player honors for his performance. It was his 10th 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

OFFSEASON TRACKER Transfer portal, recruiting news, NFL decisions and a bowl game

2. Ryan Hart lights it up in the 2005 Insight Bowl

Rutgers lost to Arizona State, 45-40, at Chase Field in Phoenix, but the defeat couldn’t completely overshadow the performance from quarterback Ryan Hart.

Playing in the Scarlet Knights’ first bowl game since 1978, Hart finished 24-of-38 passing for 374 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

1. Ray Rice runs for 280 yards in the 2008 International Bowl

This one would be hard to top.

Rice rushed for 280 yards on 35 carries (eight yards per attempt) with four touchdowns in Rutgers’ 52-30 blowout victory over Ball State at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Rice earned Most Valuable Player honors for his showing and ultimately finished the season with 2,012 rushing yards, a Big East and program single-season record.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football bowl games: Top five performances