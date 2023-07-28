Top five Ohio State running backs of the last 10 years

We have started a new series here at Buckeyes Wire of ranking the top players at each position for Ohio State over the last 10 years. Up next: running backs.

Throughout Ohio State football history many legendary running backs have worn the scarlet and gray. The Buckeyes have had four running backs win the Heisman trophy. This includes the only player in college football history to win the award twice, Archie Griffin who took home the award in 1974 and 1975.

Eddie George had 2,344 scrimmage yards in 1995 to win the award, and Howard “Hopalong” Cassady became the third Buckeye to win the Heisman in 1955. Vic Janowicz was a jack of all trades as he played tailback, safety, kicker, and punter taking home the award in 1950.

Today, we discuss the stars to play running back for the Buckeyes in recent memory. The list includes running backs who lasted played for Ohio State in the 2013 season or later.

This was a difficult ranking to produce as there are many running backs deserving of praise, but here’s how it all shook out.

Honorable Mention - Miyan Williams

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) breaks away for a long touchdown run during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Mention

Years Played | 2020-Current

Miyan Williams’ Ohio State career is incomplete and he’ll be back next season. This makes it hard to rank him but his efficiency as a runner earns him an honorable mention on this list.

Williams forces missed tackles very well and is difficult to bring down with how powerful of a runner he is. He had 14 touchdowns in 11 games last season and I expect to see double-digit touchdowns for him again as he plays his part in a 1-2 punch with Treveyon Henderson.

No. 5 - Trey Sermon

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) grabs the face mask of Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston (18) as he runs upfield during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2020

Trey Sermon played one season for the Buckeyes and it was the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. In those eight games, however, Sermon produced some legendary performances that lands him on this list.

His 331 rushing yards against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game are the most ever in a single game for a Buckeye. He followed that up with a stellar performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, rushing for 193 yards and adding 61 yards as a receiver.

No. 4 - Treveyon Henderson

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2021-Current

Henderson is the most difficult player to rank on this list because his performance next season will largely dictate how he’s viewed. He is arguably the second most talented running back on this list, but he’ll need another year of production to climb his way up.

His stellar freshman campaign is what lands him at number four. There was a lot of hype surrounding Henderson coming into the season and he lived up to it then. He rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3 - Carlos Hyde

Oct 19, 2013; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde (34) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports



Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2010-2013

It’s been a while since Carlos Hyde suited up in the Scarlet and Gray, but having last played in 2013 he is eligible for this list.

Hyde was borderline unstoppable at Ohio State, in particular his last season in 2013. He was the biggest component of a prolific rushing attack, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, on 1521 rushing yards, and also notched 127 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns on the season.

No. 2 - J.K. Dobbins

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2017-2019

J.K. Dobbins was the complete package at running back for the Buckeyes. He had great breakaway speed, elusiveness, and contact balance.

Dobbins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Ohio State, his best being his junior season where he had 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, along with 247 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

No. 1 - Ezekiel Elliott

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs upfield during the first half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)



Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2013-2015

Zeke is the easy choice to take the top spot on this list. Not only is his skillset as a running back unmatched but he has countless performances that cement him as a legend at Ohio State.

He eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2014 and 2015 thanks to the burst, power, and vision to find seams and create explosive plays. His three-game run at the end of the 2014 season in the Big Ten Championship game, College Football Playoff semifinal, and CFP National Championship game was epic.

