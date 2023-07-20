Top five Ohio State quarterbacks of the last ten years

We are starting a new series here at Buckeyes Wire. We are ranking the top Ohio State players at each position over the past ten years. This will include players that played in the 2013 season, but nobody who ended their Ohio State career earlier than that.

Today’s article will be on quarterbacks. It was a difficult ranking to make as the Buckeyes have been blessed to have many star quarterbacks in recent memory. In fact, the top five quarterbacks on this list were all in the top five in Heisman voting at least once in their career at Ohio State.

A case for any of these quarterbacks to be higher on the list can be made as everybody has different criteria. My criteria was to take into account what they accomplished with the team but focus primarily on the skillset they brought to the table.

Now, let’s get to the list.

Honorable Mention - Cardale Jones

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) in game action against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State won 42-20. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Mention

Years Played | 2013-2015

With so many star quarterbacks to come through Ohio State in recent memory, Cardale Jones doesn’t crack the top five, but he deserves a shoutout as an honorable mention.

After an injury to J.T. Barrett against Michigan in 2014, many wrote off the Buckeyes. Jones had other ideas. He stepped in and led the offense in what was the best three-game stretch in program history that culminated in a national championship.

No. 5 - Braxton Miller

November 24, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2011-2015

Braxton Miller was undoubtedly a superstar for Ohio State and favorite player of many who grew up watching him lead the Buckeyes.

He emerged as the starter in 2011 as a true freshman and brought some excitement to what was a forgettable season for the team. He then proceeded to lose just two games in the next two seasons earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

Miller was electric as a runner as he amassed 3,315 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground over his career. He also deserves a ton of credit for being a leader and good teammate throughout his career which was shown when he made the switch to wide receiver in 2015 where he provided many highlight plays.

No. 4 - J.T. Barrett

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2014-2017

If this were a ranking purely just based on which quarterback had the most successful career at Ohio State, Barrett would have a strong case for the top spot.

He stepped in to lead the offense very well in the 2014 national championship campaign after Miller’s injury and was even a Heisman candidate before his season-ending injury in the Michigan game.

Barrett never lost to That School Up North in his career, going 4-0 as the starter in “The Game.” He led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff berth as the starter in 2016. The next season was his best year statistically as he threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 12 touchdowns. He led a memorable come-from victory over Penn State, won the Big Ten title, and had a Cotton Bowl victory in 2017.

Ultimately Barrett’s skillset isn’t quite what the top three on this list provide, but his full body of work at Ohio State is very strong and he deserves to be remembered for what he was able to accomplish with the team.

No. 3 - Dwayne Haskins

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) makes a pass in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2017-2018

Dwayne Haskins started just one season for Ohio State in his career, but his remarkable performance that season and his skillset as a passer is what lands him at No. 3 on this list.

Haskins stepped in during the Michigan game in 2017 when J.T. Barrett left with a knee injury and made some big throws to seal that game.

In 2018 he was a Heisman finalist leading a prolific passing attack throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, while also adding four touchdowns on the ground. His 54 total touchdowns is an all-time single-season record at Ohio State.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes’ defense was too inconsistent to make the playoff that season. However, they still finished 13-1 with a Rose Bowl victory and Haskins produced many memorable performances including six touchdowns in a 62-39 victory over Michigan.

No. 2 - C.J. Stroud

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2020-2022

C.J. Stroud was nothing short of remarkable in his two seasons starting at Ohio State. His accuracy and touch are elite and the biggest reason he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country leading a prolific offensive attack.

Stroud’s 2021 season started off a bit rough, but after a few games, he got the hang of operating the offense and did it at a high level. He threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and was a finalist for the Heisman.

He was one of the best quarterbacks in college football once again in 2022. Stroud threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, and had six interceptions, once again earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and heading to New York as a Heisman finalist.

Stroud gets a lot of criticism with the Buckeyes losing to Michigan in both of his years of starting. However, he played well in both of those games. Ultimately, it’s important to remember that football is a team sport and Stroud should be remembered for being the elite quarterback that he was for the Buckeyes not for failures that the team had, most notably the defense.

No. 1 - Justin Fields

Nov 9, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2019-2020

Claiming the top spot on this list of best Ohio State quarterbacks in the last ten years is Justin Fields. His skill set as a passer and runner is just about as good as it gets in college football.

After transferring from Georgia, the expectations for Fields were sky-high. He was a very highly-rated recruit and quickly proved he was worthy of that rating.

Fields operated the offense flawlessly in 2019, passing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He added 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He led the team to a Big Ten title, a playoff berth and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and was a Heisman finalist.

Fields’ senior season in 2020 was a strange one due to COVID-19 pushing back the start of the season and limiting the Buckeyes to just five regular season games, three more in the postseason. Fields had a legendary six-touchdown performance against Clemson in the Playoff semifinal while battling through a rib injury after a brutal hit. That performance is what a lot of Ohio State fans will remember him for — and deservedly so.

