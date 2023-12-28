Top five offensive tackles signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State has struggled to recruit recently in offensive tackle.

The Big Ten has signed some heavy hitters at the offensive tackle position snagging six of the top 20 in the nation, but the unfortunate side of that is the Buckeyes didn’t snag any of them. Once again, The Team Up North earned a commitment from the top player at the position

Andrew Sprague, Michigan

Andrew Sprague is OFFICIALLY a Wolverine!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WFWPJD6nfg — Go Blue Designs (@DesignsGB26) December 23, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 8-inches

Weight: 295 pounds

City: Kansas City, MO

JacQawn McRoy, Oregon

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 8-inches

Weight: 365 pounds

City: Pinson, AL

Oregon has signed a Mountain. JacQawn McRoy. 6'8 365 lbs. No, I didn't stutter. ONE LARGE HUMAN BEING!!🤬🦆🏈🔥🔥🔥📍 pic.twitter.com/mFUhqfZExQ — GOᖇᗪOᑎ @ᗷᗩᗪGOᖇᗪIE1 (@badgordie1) December 20, 2023

Garrett Sexton, Penn State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 7-inches

Weight: 265 pounds

City: Hartland, WI

🦁SIGNED🦁 4 ⭐️ OT Garrett Sexton At nearly 6 foot 7, Sexton has the ideal frame and length for an OT. A former high school QB, he’ll continue to add good weight and refine technique once he gets on campus. His potential is extremely high. #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WjgctHtRTH — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 20, 2023

Grant Brix, Nebraska

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 280 pounds

City: Logan, IA

Kevin Heywood, Wisconsin

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 7-inches

Weight: 290 pounds

City: Royersford, PA

