Top five offensive Big Ten football transfers for 2023

Welcome to college football in 2023 where the transfer portal is now a key factor needed to build a successful and winning program. This season we saw many big names come to the Big Ten and an intriguing amount of them are quarterbacks or offensive skill players.

Evaluating transfers is a bit like evaluating recruiting, it’s not necessarily about snagging the big fish like Sam Hartman, but making sure that the guy you snag can fill a need and fit a role that the team needs.

We see a lot of schools grab transfer after transfer and they flame out not because of their lack of talent, but because the situation was not a great fit, to begin with

Here are the five incoming transfers that should check every box as a difference maker for their new team.

Hudson Card, Purdue

Why it Makes Sense

Hudson Card didn’t transfer because he wasn’t talented, but the hype surrounding Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning at Texas was too much for him to take. Because of that, he opted to be the main building block for new head coach, Ryan Walters at Purdue. Card was electric all spring and has an exciting arm and the mobility to thrive under new offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell.

Hudson Card to #Purdue is a really nice landing spot. Mobility and throws like this on the move are what intrigue me about his game. pic.twitter.com/dMGKYIjVa5 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 26, 2022

Dante Cephas, Penn State

Why it Makes Sense

Dante Cephas is exactly what Penn State needed because it lost its top two receivers from last season. With the Nittany Lions looking playoff ready, a star like Cephas can play a key role. He was All-MAC twice, and in just nine games last season snagged 48 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State has offered Kent State WR, Dante Cephas. The Penn Hills native had totaled 2,139 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a member of the Golden Flash program. pic.twitter.com/fVffeoCKyL — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) December 5, 2022

Cade McNamara, Iowa

Why it Makes Sense

The Iowa quarterback situation has been absolutely abysmal in recent years and Cade McNamara may not be a star, but provides stability and consistency, which could be enough to turn this offense around. McNamara has big-time experience, leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff two years ago before he was bumped behind J.J. McCarthy. McNamara decided to move on to Iowa where he should be QB1.

If Cade McNamara can make throws like this then #Iowa is going to be really good this year #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/2c7epDZXnY — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) July 18, 2023

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

Why it Makes Sense

Tanner Mordecai is going to play a key role in the Wisconsin offensive transition from an old-school power run team to an open field attack. He is the perfect guy to do it with his experience at both Oklahoma and SMU. Mordecai has thrown for 72 touchdowns in the past two years.

60 yards to the house for QB Tanner Mordecai 💨 pic.twitter.com/SCD6LYpy4q — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2022

C.J. Williams, Wisconsin

Why it Makes Sense

CJ Williams doesn’t get enough hype. The former four-star recruit only used one season of eligibility as a true freshman at USC last season, but he has an insanely high ceiling and has the potential to make a big impact for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin this season.

Yesterday, Wisconsin landed former top 50 wide receiver CJ Williams He appeared in 10 games for USC this past season and recorded four catches for 34 yards.@McNamaraRivals with more:https://t.co/SEjykP2yR8 pic.twitter.com/Wtbuai8v7S — Rivals (@Rivals) January 13, 2023

