Top five NFL prospects at QB, regardless of class

Over the next two weeks, Rivals national analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney will break down the top pro prospects at each position in college football regardless of class. Today, we look at quarterbacks.

*****

*****

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

USA TODAY Sports Images

Recruiting: The five-star quarterback committed to Clemson in December after his junior season and his recruitment was drama-free after that, as he never seriously considered any other programs. Before his pledge, Georgia was also a top contender and so were Alabama and LSU but both of those teams seemed like outsiders.

Performance: Lawrence won the starting job early in his freshman year and led Clemson to the national championship last season, throwing for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Tigers remain undefeated this season heading into the final few weeks of the regular season but Lawrence’s numbers have ticked down to 1,534 passing yards with 14 TDs and eight picks so far.

Comparison: DJ Uiagalelei

Farrell’s take: Okay, let’s be clear that there is no real comparison for Lawrence from either the 2020 or 2021 class so Uiagalelei is a reach and we know. UIagalelei is much thicker and bigger than Lawrence coming out of high school but they have similar arm strength and excellent mobility for their size. People have criticized Lawrence this year because he’s taken a step back from his amazing freshman season but he’s still the top quarterback prospect in college football to me. And Uiagalelei is a great replacement.

*****

