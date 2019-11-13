Top five NFL prospects at LB, regardless of class

Last week, Rivals national analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney broke down the top pro prospects on offense in college football regardless of class. This week, they look at the other side of the ball. Today, they look at linebackers.

MORE: Top 5 QB prospects | RB prospects | WR prospects | TE prospects | DT prospects | DE prospects

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

U2ylbjov7mo9e6djp8px

AP Images

Recruiting: Arkansas never offered Simmons despite it being his dream school, and then it looked like Michigan and Nebraska had emerged, but a lot of coaching staffs were not sure whether Simmons was a better fit on offense or defense. When a bunch of Clemson defensive backs left for the NFL, coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made Simmons a priority and he picked the Tigers.

Performance: Simmons leads Clemson in numerous defensive categories with 69 tackles (11.5 for loss) along with six sacks and 12 quarterback pressures. He’s also forced a fumble and recovered one.

Comparison: Chris Braswell

Farrell’s take: Simmons was listed as a safety coming out of high school, but he was huge and we could easily see him growing into a linebacker. However, that positional uncertainty led to a lower ranking than he should have had. Braswell has a great frame to grow on and should be a dominant linebacker who does a lot of work close to the line of scrimmage. Simmons should be a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft. Braswell has that kind of potential as well.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

V9ns6wyo9zt4hia8aqjw

AP Images

Story continues

Recruiting: Early in his high school career, Parsons committed to Penn State only to later back away from that pledge. Ohio State became the main player in his recruitment, but the Buckeyes stopped recruiting him after self-reporting recruiting violations that centered around improper contact on the ESPN College GameDay set during his official visit. Alabama, Oklahoma and others got involved, but Parsons picked Penn State again.

Performance: Parsons is at the top for the Nittany Lions with 68 tackles, including eight for loss, and two sacks. The former five-star has also added two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Comparison: Justin Flowe

Farrell’s take: This is a tough comparison because Parsons was a defensive end who stood up and rushed often in high school. But Flowe could easily do the same full time for his school and in college as well. Penn State turned Parsons into an elite linebacker and Flowe should be a dominant linebacker right away wherever he ends up. Both have the potential to be top 10-15 picks in their respective drafts.

Read More