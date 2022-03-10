Top five NFL combine vertical jump performances by Ohio State players all time

The 2022 NFL scouting combine took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it always provides a unique, stress-inducing showcase for future NFL players. The combine is typically the most important part of the pre-draft process for many NFL prospects and serves as the most important job interview these young men may have in their lives.

Any seasoned NFL scout will tell you the combine is not the end all be all and is just a part of the process, but fans love the idea of the underwear Olympics and seeing some of these freak athletes accomplish insane feats in the bench press, shuttle run, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

The following are the top five vertical jump performances by former Ohio State football players. We are only tracking numbers from the NFL scouting combine and not from pro days and only numbers since the NFL scouting combine moved to Indianapolis in 1987.

*THIS YEAR’S PERFORMANCES WILL NOT BE INCLUDED

Four tied at 40-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker (47) A.J. Hawk

The Buckeyes have four former players that tied at an impressive 40-inches with A.J. Hawk, Donte Whitner, and Nate Salley accomplishing this in 2006 and Parris Campbell hitting that mark in 2019. Hawk was selected fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers, Whitner was selected eight overall by the Buffalo Bills, Nate Salley was drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers and Campbell was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round.

Jeff Okudah, 41-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah was an elite corner at Ohio State being named an All-American and All-Big Ten in 2019 before showing off his athleticism at the Combine -with a 41-inch vertical jump. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the third overall selection.

Ryan Shazier, 42-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Ryan Shazier (2)

Ryan Shazier is another elite athlete who was an All-American and two-time All-Big Ten during his time at Ohio State. He dominated at the combine with a 42-inch vertical jump and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 15th overall selection.

Dustin Fox. 43.5-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes #37 Dustin Fox

Dustin Fox started all four years at Ohio State and was a crucial part of the 2003 BCS national championship squad. Fox was an uber athlete as evidenced by the 43.5-inch vertical jump that helped get him drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

Donald Washington, 45-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Donald Washington (20)

Donald Washington had a solid career at Ohio State and elected to declare early for the NFL Draft. He blew up at the combine with the highest vertical jump mark in Ohio State history at 45-inches and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round.

