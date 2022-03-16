Top five NFL combine broad jump performances by Ohio State players all time

The 2022 NFL scouting combine took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it always provides a unique, stress-inducing showcase for future NFL players. The combine is typically the most important part of the pre-draft process for many NFL prospects and serves as the most important job interview these young men may have in their lives.

Any seasoned NFL scout will tell you the combine is not the end all be all and is just a part of the process, but fans love the idea of the underwear Olympics and seeing some of these freak athletes accomplish insane feats in the bench press, shuttle run, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

The following are the top five broad jump performances by former Ohio State football players. We are only tracking numbers from the NFL scouting combine and not from pro days and only numbers since the NFL scouting combine moved to Indianapolis in 1987.

*THIS YEAR’S PERFORMANCES WILL NOT BE INCLUDED

Robert Smith, 134-inches

Sep 29, 1990; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Robert Smith (32) in action against the Southern California Trojans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year had an amazing career at Ohio State and had an equally impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine as evidenced by his 134-inch broad jump. He was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 1993 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Donald Washington, 135-inches

Sep 20, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Donald Washington (20) in action against the Troy Trojans at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Trojans 28-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Washington has made one of the other “best of” combine lists previously and his freak athleticism was obvious at Ohio State. He likely should have stayed that extra year, but regardless he declared and had a great combine that included a 135-inch broad jump. Washington was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The best vertical at the NFL Combine since 2006 is 45" by former Buckeye Donald Washington in 2009. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) February 24, 2014

Parris Campbell, 135-inches

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Parris Campbell was a flat-out beast at Ohio State, being named All-Big Ten three times. He was explosive at the combine as predicted and evidenced by his 135-inch broad jump. Campbell was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Chris Olave (4.39) became the 2nd pair of WR teammates since 2006 to run sub-4.4 40 times at the same combine. The only other duo? Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. pic.twitter.com/ugglFDDDkI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2022

Jeff Okudah, 135-inches

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah celebrates a third-down stop during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jeff Okudah is one of the best corners in Ohio State history and was an All-American in 2019. He was excellent at the combine as evidenced by his 135-inch broad jump that helped lead to the third overall selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ohio St. CB Jeff Okudah was not injured during today’s Combine drills, despite hitting his head on the turf, per Okudah and his agent Damarius Bilbo. After Okudah banged his head, he came back and jumped a 41” vertical and a 11’3 broad. Next up is Ohio State’s March 25 Pro Day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2020

Denzel Ward, 136-inches

Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Ward (12) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) in the first quarter in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward has the most impressive broad jump of any former Buckeye in combine history with 136-inches in 2018. The former All-American was selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Parris Campbell blazes an unofficial 4.32. That’s the second-fastest time from a Buckeye at the combine, tying Denzel Ward’s last year, if the time holds. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 2, 2019

