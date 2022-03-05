Top five NFL Combine 40-yard dash performances by Ohio State players all-time

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it always provides a unique and stress-inducing showcase for future NFL players. The combine is typically the most important part of the pre-draft process for many NFL prospects and serves as the most important job interview these young men may have in their lives.

Any seasoned NFL scout will tell you that the combine is not the end all be all and is just a part of the process, but fans love the idea of the underwear Olympics, and seeing some of these freak athletes accomplish insane feats in the bench press, shuttle run, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

The following are the top five 40-yard dash performances by former Ohio State football players. We are only tracking numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine and not from pro days and only numbers since the NFL Scouting Combing moved to Indianapolis in 1987.

*THIS YEAR’S PERFORMANCES WILL NOT BE INCLUDED

Terry McLaurin- 4.35 seconds

Jan 26, 2019; Mobile, AL, United States; North wide receiver Terry McLaurin of Ohio State (10) carries the ball against South defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. of Kentucky (1) during the first quarter at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Terry McLaurin ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash. McLaurin was a great receiver at Ohio State but has really shined since being drafted in the third round by Washington. He was All-Rookie in 2019.

Ken-Yon Rambo- 4.34 seconds

New York Jets wide receiver Ken-Yon Rambo, right, gains 23-yards on a pass from quarterback Brooks Bollinger as Philadelphia Eagles safeties J.R. Reed and Quinten Mikell (46) attempt to tackle him Friday night, Sept. 3, 2004, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. The Jets beat the Eagles 28-27. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Ken-Yon Rambo had an extremely productive college career as both a receiver and returner. He ran an impressive 4.34-second 40-yard dash in 2001. Rambo was drafted in the seventh round by the Raiders and had a decent career, but really exploded during his time in the CFL.

Denzel Ward- 4.32 seconds

Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Ward (12) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) in the first quarter in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

It is not surprising Denzel Ward is on this list, as the elite athlete ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in 2018. Ward was an All-American and All-Big Ten in 2017 and after being drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, Ward has been named All-Rookie and to the Pro Bowl twice.

Curtis Samuel- 4.31 seconds

Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Curtis Samuel (4) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Another name on this list that should surprise no one, Curtis Samuel ran what is tied for the fastest 40-yard dash time of any former Buckeye in combine history at 4.31 seconds in 2017. Samuel was an All-American and All-Big Ten in 2016 before being selected in the second round by Washington.

Parris Campbell- 4.31 seconds

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Parris Cambell tied Curts Samuel for the fastest 40-yard dash time ran by a former Buckeye with 4.31 seconds in 2019. He was phenomenal at Ohio State, earning All-Big Ten honors three times. He was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.

