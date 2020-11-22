Here are the top five NBA free agents still available

Kurt Helin
·5 min read

More than 50 players have agreed to contracts since free agency opened Friday evening, from Fred VanVleet taking the money to stay put in Toronto to Gordon Hayward taking Charlotte’s money to get out of Boston.

However, there are still some big names out on the board — including the biggest name of all. Beyond that, there are players that can impact winning, especially in the right setting. There is also value still out there.

Here are the top five free agents still available as of Sunday morning (Nov. 22):

1) Anthony Davis

He was always — and by far — the best free agent in this class, yet he still hasn’t put pen to paper. And, Davis is going to take his time, likely not inking anything until after Thanksgiving. Still, there also is no question where he is going to play next season. Davis will remain a Laker and chase another title with LeBron James and an improved supporting cast (Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell). Also, nobody is questioning if the First Team All-NBA big man who averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 points a game while playing defense at a Defensive Player of the Year level is worthy of the max.

The only question is years. His salary for the 2021-22 season will start at $32.7 million, and there will be 8% raises each season — both the maximum allowed under the CBA. Davis could sign a two year contract with a player option the second year (a 1+1 contract) for $68 million, lining his contract timing up with LeBron James. Most people around the league expect Davis to sign a three-year contract with a player option (a 2+1) worth $106 million. After those two years, Davis will have 10 years of service in the NBA, allowing him to re-sign for 35% of the salary cap, not 30%.

2) Brandon Ingram

Like Davis, there are no questions about what is going to happen. The All-Star, who took a big step forward last season with an improved jump shot, will get a max extension to his rookie contract from the New Orleans Pelicans, and he will take it. Ingram is a restricted free agent, so another team could have tried to sign him, but the Pelicans just would have matched (so nobody bothered). Ingram averaged 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, he shot 39.1% from three, and he proved he could play well next to Zion Williamson. We could quibble about whether Ingram is truly a max player, but considering the market, the team’s need to retain him, and his fit as a key part of a franchise on the rise in the West, there’s no doubt he gets paid.

Check out the latest news on the Los Angeles Lakers

Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returning to Lakers on three-year, $40 million... Reports: Jae Crowder leaving Heat for Suns, Miami signing Avery Bradley Report: Lakers signing Montrezl Harrell from Clippers

3) Bogdan Bogdanovic

He almost wasn’t on this list because a sign-and-trade sending him from Sacramento to Milwaukee was worked out, but Bogdanovic himself helped scuttle that, and now he is the best player on the market likely to change teams. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent and the Kings would usually match any offer, except he plays the same position as Buddy Hield, whose $88 million extension kicks in this season. So Bogdanovic will be on the move. Somewhere.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points a game last season, shot 37.2% from three, and can work well as a secondary shot creator. A lot of teams could use him with the Lakers, Hawks, and Knicks mentioned as potential landing spots (the Lakers, after their moves the last 24 hours, seem unlikely). Bogdanovic most likely gets moved in a sign-and-trade, but where remains a question.

4) Marc Gasol

Whether or not you think he’s one of the best free agents available, he is one of the most in demand. Toronto is trying to convince the veteran big man to remain with them (and play in Tampa Bay) this season, but the Warriors have entered the mix for the Spanish big man, and the Lakers are reportedly interested as well (the Clippers had been but landed Serge Ibaka). Without Ibaka, the Raptors need to bring Gasol back, and they have his Bird rights so they can offer more money than other teams (or at least more than other teams are willing to pay). The hangup appears to be years: Gasol, 35, wants multiple years and the Raptors, eyeing the 2021 free-agent market, want a one-year deal. Would the Warriors or Lakers give him multiple years at this point in his career?

5) Hassan Whiteside

Whiteside put up impressive, starter-quality numbers in Portland last season — 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a game — but with the return of Jusuf Nurkic his role shrunk, and in the playoffs Whiteside was not putting up near the same stats or impacting games. There isn’t a roster spot for him in the Pacific Northwest with Portland trading for Enes Kanter. Whiteside is the best big man still on the market in terms of talent (outside of Davis), he could help a few NBA teams. Whiteside’s reputation around the league as a stat hunter and spotty defender have teams holding off, and at age 31 it will be difficult for him to land a long-term deal. The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested.

More on the Portland Trail Blazers moves

Report: Carmelo Anthony re-signing with Trail Blazers Report: Trail Blazers signing Derrick Jones Jr., re-signing Rodney Hood Report: Trail Blazers getting Enes Kanter as Celtics and Grizzlies complete...

 

 

Here are the top five NBA free agents still available originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

    After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.

  • Jim Harbaugh's comments after close win vs. Rutgers shows how far Michigan football has fallen

    The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • Lakers are winning this offseason, but Clippers make a late play

    The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

    UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fourth time on Saturday, defeating Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. During the event's post-fight press conference, Shevchenko fielded questions from the media about her performance, who she'd like to face next, and if she'd consider fighting her sister, Antonina. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • NFL picks against the spread: Week 11

    Check out our picks of the week.

  • Antonina Shevchenko isn’t a champion yet, but she is a UFC 255 bonus winner

    UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus. Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card. Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage. The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000. Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255. The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor. Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus. TRENDING > Brandon Moreno takes out Brandon Royval to keep No. 1 contender spot at UFC 255 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha PalatnikovPerformance of the Night: Joaquin BuckleyPerformance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 Press Conference (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

    After climbing to its highest AP Top 25 poll ranking in more than a half century, No. 9 Indiana got a chance find out how it measured up with Big Ten behemoth Ohio State, a team the Hoosiers hadn't beaten in 32 years. Behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be outlasted by the Buckeyes 42-35 on a rainy Saturday in an all-but-empty Ohio Stadium. ''You know, people didn't think we belonged on the field with Ohio State, but I think we showed that today,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

  • Fantasy Football Week 11: Players to start or sit

    Here's your Week 11 fantasy football lineup advice courtesy of Dalton Del Don, with sit-start tips for every game.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.