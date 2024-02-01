Top five graded Ohio State wide receivers in the Pro Football Focus era

If you follow the NFL or college football even remotely close enough, there’s no doubt you are familiar with Pro Football Focus, or PFF for short.

The analytics website set forth a craze on grading players that geeks and fans alike just can’t get enough of. So much so, that the grading system is used in the media to backup a player’s performance from game-to-game. It’s become mainstream media even though we don’t really know what goes into making the sausage.

That’s OK though because all a lot of folks know is that the the sausage is tasty and they can’t get enough. If you are one of those, then you’ll be interested to know the top-five graded wide receivers that have come through Ohio State during the PFF grading era — basically since 2014.

And remember, OSU has had arguably the best wide receiving collection of any program out there since that time, so making the list is pretty impressive.

So, who leads all Buckeye receivers during that time based on the PFF grading system? You can probably guess it but the margin is razor thin. Here’s a look at the top five.

Highest graded Ohio State WRs in the PFF era⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QvvZAXSXoE — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 25, 2024

Yep, as expected, Marvin Harrison Jr. is on top, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and then Michael Thomas. None of these are really too much of a surprise, but you can almost bet that there will be another receiver or two break into this top five over the next few years with how deep and talented the room currently is.

