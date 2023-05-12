Top Five Games to Watch - 2023 NFL Regular Season
Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab breaks down the 2023 NFL schedule, including a few important matchups to keep an eye on.
The league announced some premium late-season matchups ahead of Thursday's schedule release.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
A lawsuit filed by Brett Favre against Pat McAfee appears to be over.
