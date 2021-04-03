TOP FIVE FINISHES: Lady Tigers, Tigers both close in top five of Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic

Apr. 3—The Tahlequah track and field teams both had top five finishes Friday in the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic.

The Lady Tigers, who placed third or better in six events, ended fourth in the overall team standings behind Owasso, Bixby and Bartlesville. Owasso finished with 108 points, and Tahlequah had 77 points.

The Tigers finished fifth in the overall team standings with 39 points and had three top three finishes. Owasso was the run-away winner with 233.5 points, and also finished ahead of Tulsa Will Rogers, Sapulpa and Bartlesville.

Tahlequah's lone individual title was in the girls high jump event where sophomore Emily Morrison finished with a result of 5-04.00. Morrison also posted a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (50.41) and a third-place finish in the 100 meter hurdles (17.65).

The Lady Tigers' 4x800 meter relay team (Lily Couch, Emma Maxwell, Tatum Havens and McKenna Hood) placed second with a time of 10:17.01, and the 4x400 meter relay team (Lola Brownfield, Stella Aldridge, Couch and Kirsten Kelly) was third with a 4:24.48.

Couch had a third-place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:33.05.

The Tigers were paced by Jack McKee's second-place finish in the 3200 meter run. McKee ran a 10:21.16 and placed second.

The 4x800 meter relay team ran an 8:30.69 and closed in third place, and Rocky Hensley took third in the discus throw with a 118-04.00.