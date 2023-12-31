Top five edge defenders signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period
The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, and interior offensive linemen to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State has struggled in with edge defenders.
The Big Ten can recruit pass rushers and edge defenders as evidenced by the conference snagging four of the top 20 edge rushers in the class. It is a shame that the Buckeyes are not present on this list, but it is also more depressing that the Michigan Wolverines make an appearance twice, but let’s now dive into the top five edge defenders to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports.
Also, other sites may have some of the players assigned to different positions, but we’re just going by how 247Sports has them classified.
Elijah Rushing, Oregon
Player Bio
Five-Star
Team: Oregon
Height: 6-foot, 6-inches
Weight: 251 pounds
City: Tucson, AZ
Speed 💨 Bend 📐 ⚡️ Shoutout to @se7enco for the video! pic.twitter.com/a67a5VSlsU
— Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) November 22, 2023
Kameryn Fountain, USC
I can’t wait to see one of the TOP EDGE RUSHERS IN THE NATION, Kameryn Fountain at USC next season!!
His relentless motor reminds me of Maxx Crosby on the Raiders🔥#FightOn ✌🏿@uscfb @Kameryn76867144 @MissKayCJr pic.twitter.com/C3gPxqIwau
— 🚌 💰 (@916Trojan) November 20, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Team: USC
Height: 6-foot, 5-inches
Weight: 237 pounds
City: Atlanta, GA
2024 6'6 245 DE Kameryn Fountain of the @BTW_DAWGS football team @MCAOFGA Rising Seniorgame !!!! #datwurk #btw #aps pic.twitter.com/WFKVnEgpQx
— #datwurk (@datwurk_LLC) January 2, 2023
Noah Carter, Washington
Player Bio
Four-Star
Team: Washington
Height: 6-foot, 3-inches
Weight: 225 pounds
City: Peoria, AZ
4 ⭐️ Edge (@UW_Football commit) Noah Carter bringing that ENERGY pregame before the two undefeated teams face off in AZ ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/3FrWmobj8A
— 5 STAR (@5STARSPRTS) October 7, 2023
Lugard Edokpayi, Michigan
BREAKING: 2024 4-Star EDGE Rusher Lugard Edokpayi (@_Lugard3do) is down to 5 Schools!
The 6-6.5, 225 lb EDGE from Bowie, Maryland is ranked as a Top-30 Prospect at his position (#9 MD) per On3
Where should he go? 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZUDmeHopWY
— JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) November 7, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Team: Michigan
Height: 6-foot, 6-inches
Weight: 230 pounds
City: District Heights, MD
BREAKING: 2024 4⭐️ EDGE Lugard Edokpayi has committed and signed with Michigan!
The 6’7 230 pound prospect from District Heights, MD chose the #Wolverines over Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Wisconsin and 20+ others #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lqiLJijl7s
— uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) December 20, 2023
Devon Baxter, Michigan
BREAKING: 2024 3⭐️ EDGE Devon Baxter has committed to Michigan!
The 6’6 240 pound prospect from Brandywine, MD chose the #Wolverines over Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, Cincinnati and 15+ others #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ggr7Z6lGrm
— uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) June 20, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
Team: Michigan
Height: 6-foot, 6-inches
Weight: 225 pounds
City: Brandywine, MD
On300 Michigan EDGE target Devon Baxter (@devonlamount5) flashing his ability on this third down pressure #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eMNKRPJHNW
— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) November 10, 2023