Top five edge defenders signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

Josh Keatley
·3 min read

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacksrunning backswide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, and interior offensive linemen to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State has struggled in with edge defenders.

The Big Ten can recruit pass rushers and edge defenders as evidenced by the conference snagging four of the top 20 edge rushers in the class. It is a shame that the Buckeyes are not present on this list, but it is also more depressing that the Michigan Wolverines make an appearance twice, but  let’s now dive into the top five edge defenders to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports.

Also, other sites may have some of the players assigned to different positions, but we’re just going by how 247Sports has them classified.

Elijah Rushing, Oregon

USA TODAY
Player Bio

Five-Star

Team: Oregon

Height: 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight: 251 pounds

City: Tucson, AZ

Kameryn Fountain, USC

Player Bio

Four-Star

Team: USC

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 237 pounds

City: Atlanta, GA

 

Noah Carter, Washington

USA TODAY
Player Bio

Four-Star

Team: Washington

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 225 pounds

City: Peoria, AZ

Lugard Edokpayi, Michigan

Player Bio

Four-Star

Team: Michigan

Height: 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight: 230 pounds

City: District Heights, MD

Devon Baxter, Michigan

Player Bio

Four-Star

Team: Michigan

Height: 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight: 225 pounds

City: Brandywine, MD

