Top five defensive linemen signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen and edge defenders to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State actually attacked in a meaningful way at defensive line.

The Big Ten actually did not dominate in recruiting this position, only snagging five of the top 25 defensive linemen in the country and that is including the new teams via expansion. This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who is watching the bowl games that a majority of Big Ten schools are undersized and underwhelming on the interior of the defensive line.

Let’s now dive into the top five defensive linemen to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports. Also, other sites may have some of the players assigned to different positions, but we’re just going by how 247Sports has them classified.

Aydin Breland, Oregon

Oregon is going to need guys like Aydin Breland to have immediate impact if all of their targets at DT end up elsewhere in the portal. Oregon had Dorlus who is off to the NFL and have now missed on Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) and Derrick Harmon (MSU) pic.twitter.com/Ec3rvg040p — Mike Black (@MichaelBlack_FB) December 27, 2023

Player Bio

Five-Star

School: Oregon

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 290 pounds

City: Santa Ana, CA

WATCH: Oregon (@DSArivals) DT signee Aydin Breland sits down with reporters at the Under Armour Next All-America Game to discuss his recruitment and why he ultimately chose the Ducks@adamgorney | @RivalsFriedman | @JohnGarcia_Jr 🎥: https://t.co/eF7YwE6X9V pic.twitter.com/JotbRoCZla — Rivals (@Rivals) December 29, 2023

Eddrick Houston, Ohio State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

School: Ohio State

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 265 pounds

City: Buford, GA

Just a clip of Eddrick Houston throwing a QB to start your day pic.twitter.com/H2FJ9esnRz — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 23, 2023

Jericho Johnson, Oregon

Player Bio

Four-Star

School: Oregon

Height: 6-foot, 4-inches

Weight: 300 pounds

City: Fairfield, CA

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire