Top five defensive linemen signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

Josh Keatley
·2 min read

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacksrunning backswide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen and edge defenders to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State actually attacked in a meaningful way at defensive line.

The Big Ten actually did not dominate in recruiting this position, only snagging five of the top 25 defensive linemen in the country and that is including the new teams via expansion. This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who is watching the bowl games that a majority of Big Ten schools are undersized and underwhelming on the interior of the defensive line.

Let’s now dive into the top five defensive linemen to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports. Also, other sites may have some of the players assigned to different positions, but we’re just going by how 247Sports has them classified.

Aydin Breland, Oregon

Player Bio

Five-Star

School: Oregon

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight290 pounds

City: Santa Ana, CA

Eddrick Houston, Ohio State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

School: Ohio State

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 265 pounds

City: Buford, GA

Jericho Johnson, Oregon

Player Bio

Four-Star

School: Oregon

Height: 6-foot, 4-inches

Weight: 300 pounds

City: Fairfield, CA

