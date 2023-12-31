Top five defensive linemen signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period
The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen and edge defenders to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State actually attacked in a meaningful way at defensive line.
The Big Ten actually did not dominate in recruiting this position, only snagging five of the top 25 defensive linemen in the country and that is including the new teams via expansion. This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who is watching the bowl games that a majority of Big Ten schools are undersized and underwhelming on the interior of the defensive line.
Let’s now dive into the top five defensive linemen to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports. Also, other sites may have some of the players assigned to different positions, but we’re just going by how 247Sports has them classified.
Aydin Breland, Oregon
Oregon is going to need guys like Aydin Breland to have immediate impact if all of their targets at DT end up elsewhere in the portal.
Oregon had Dorlus who is off to the NFL and have now missed on Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) and Derrick Harmon (MSU) pic.twitter.com/Ec3rvg040p
— Mike Black (@MichaelBlack_FB) December 27, 2023
Player Bio
Five-Star
School: Oregon
Height: 6-foot, 5-inches
Weight: 290 pounds
City: Santa Ana, CA
WATCH: Oregon (@DSArivals) DT signee Aydin Breland sits down with reporters at the Under Armour Next All-America Game to discuss his recruitment and why he ultimately chose the Ducks@adamgorney | @RivalsFriedman | @JohnGarcia_Jr
🎥: https://t.co/eF7YwE6X9V pic.twitter.com/JotbRoCZla
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 29, 2023
Eddrick Houston, Ohio State
Player Bio
Four-Star
School: Ohio State
Height: 6-foot, 3-inches
Weight: 265 pounds
City: Buford, GA
Just a clip of Eddrick Houston throwing a QB to start your day pic.twitter.com/H2FJ9esnRz
— The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 23, 2023
Jericho Johnson, Oregon
4-star DL Jericho Johnson commits to Oregon Ducks https://t.co/nRADu2ctjg pic.twitter.com/yb0XTiCSom
— Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 25, 2023
Player Bio
Four-Star
School: Oregon
Height: 6-foot, 4-inches
Weight: 300 pounds
City: Fairfield, CA
PODCAST: #Oregon lands All-American DL Jericho Johnson. @DucksDish https://t.co/RN2Uh8GgyN
— Max Torres (@mtorressports) December 23, 2023