Top five college football games to watch in Week 2

Auburn (1-0) is set to have its first test of the season on Saturday when the Tigers take on the Cal Golden Bears (1-0).

With the game in Berkley, California, it isn’t scheduled to start until 9:30 p.m. CT, giving Auburn fans a chance to watch the rest of what is an exciting slate of college football games.

This weekend has all different kinds of games and there is something for everybody to watch, the headliner is the rematch between Texas and Alabama but there are some quality games at every time slot that are worth following.

Here is a look at five games you should consider watching while waiting for Auburn vs. Cal to start.

Nebraska @ Colorado

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

When: 11 a.m. CT

Where to Watch: FOX

Deion Sanders and Colorado were the story of Week 1 after their shocking upset over TCU. They are set to play a very different team in Nebraska that will look to run the ball and shorten this game. There wouldn’t be a better way for Matt Rhule to show that Nebraska is his program than beating the Buffs after they received so much attention.

Ole Miss @ Tulane

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Tulane won the Cotton Bowl last season and is looking to prove it is one of the top Group of Five Programs in the country. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss look to have another elite offense but the defense is looking to prove it is for real. Ole Miss can’t take the Green Wave lightly or else they will lose this game.

Texas A&M @ Miami

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where to Watch: ABC

Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino are looking to prove they have fixed the Aggies offense and a win at Miami would be a solid statement this early in the season. The Mario Christobal era at Miami has not gotten off to a great start but a win over an SEC program would be a great way to show that Year 2 will be different. Whichever team loses this game could send their fans into a panic.

Texas @ Alabama

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Texas is looking to get revenge for last season’s loss and prove that they will be one of the SEC’s top teams when they join next year. This game will give Jalen Milroe and the rest of the Alabama players to prove they are the top team in the SEC West and can challenge Georgia for the SEC title.

Wisconsin @ Washington State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to Watch: ABC

Washington State and Oregon State have been left behind by conference realignment and both are looking to make that look silly this season. The Cougars beat Wisconsin last year in Madison last year, helping push the Badgers to fire Paul Chryst. They have the ability to spoil Luke Fickell’s first season in charge due to their high-powered offense.

