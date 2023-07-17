Top five Big Ten Heisman hopefuls for 2023

The Big Ten has an abundance of elite talent and there are more than a few options that could take home the Heisman Trophy at the end of this season. the Heisman is supposed to be an award given to the most outstanding college football player, but it more often than not goes to the quarterback of a top-ranked team.

Last season, USC‘s Caleb Williams took home the honor and Alabama had two winners in a row before that in Bryce Young and DeVonta Smith. Joe Burrow won the award in 2019 after his spectacular season at LSU, and in 2018 another quarterback, Kyler Murray won the Heisman after dominating at Oklahoma.

None of the players above were from the Big Ten. The last player from the conference to take home the award was actually Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. It has been a while since the Big Ten has had its hands on this award, but it looks like there’s a fairly good chance that could change in 2023. Here are the top five Heisman Trophy hopefuls in the Big Ten this fall.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Why the Pick

Drew Allar will have every opportunity to win the Heisman Trophy this season. His situation checks all of the boxes. He is the quarterback of arguably the best Penn State team we have seen in the James Franklin era, and the Nittany Lions could very well be fighting for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Allar will also have “Heisman moment” opportunities against other likely top-ranked opponents in Ohio State and Michigan. It is unlikely, but don’t count the sophomore out.

Drew Allar ladies and gentleman! Best QB in the nation. 🎥 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HSjQlTMs4I — NEO Zone HS Sports (@NEOZoneHS) November 13, 2021

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Much like Allar above, Kyle McCord will have a chance to hold all the infinity stones needed to win the Heisman Trophy. What makes McCord higher on this list is the fact that the Ohio State offense is more reliant on the pass and the offense is more quarterback friendly with the best-receiving corps in the country to throw to. All of that mixed with the fact that McCord played with his top receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. in high school allows for the Buckeye signal-caller to have a more statistically pleasing season than Allar.

Ryan Day has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. That said all signs seem to indicate that Kyle McCord will be the week one starter. Here is a reminder of what he can do as a starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/O26f3epmtb — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 13, 2023

Blake Corum, Michigan

Why the Pick

If not for a late-season knee injury, Blake Corum should have been in New York for the ceremony last season. Corum has true elite talent and if he can come back at 100% and match his insane production from last season he will have a shot at the Heisman. The award favors quarterbacks, but Corum is special and his ability in open space will provide plenty of Heisman highlights — especially if Michigan is winning at the clip it has over the last two seasons.

Reminder that Blake Corum is the best RB in the country 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/myHBd65oDM — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) July 10, 2023

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Why the Pick

J.J. McCarthy gets the nod over Blake Corum for Michigan because he is a quarterback and McCarthy is the highest-ranked quarterback on this list as a returning starter. We already know what McCarthy is capable of and it would not be shocking for Michigan to be back in the playoffs and be more reliant on McCarthy, thus giving him some more Heisman hype.

Good morning. JJ McCarthy threw a touchdown on his first ever pass as a starter in college football. Enjoy your Sunday! pic.twitter.com/lFTwFKvWka — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) June 25, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Why the Pick

It is a big task for a wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy, but Marvin Harrison Jr. has the potential to follow the same blueprint as the last receiver who won the award, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith. Harrison is going to be the focal point of an explosive offense and his skillset is next-level compared to any other receiver in college football. Having a prior relationship with new starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, is going to be a big plus as well.

Marvin Harrison Jr. appreciation post pic.twitter.com/CjJV1kTuDC — The 1870 Society (@the1870society) July 11, 2023

