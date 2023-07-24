Top five Big Ten football defensive transfers for 2023

Welcome to college football in 2023 where the transfer portal is a key factor in building a successful and winning program. This season many big names came to the Big Ten and an intriguing number of them are on the defensive side of the football.

Evaluating transfers is a bit like evaluating recruiting, it’s not necessarily about snagging the big fish such as Sam Hartman, but making sure the guy you snag can fill a need and fit a role the team needs.

We see many schools grab transfer after transfer, and they flame out not because of their lack of talent, but because the situation was not a great fit to begin with

Here are the five incoming transfers that should check every box as a difference maker for their new team on the defensive side of the ball.

Tunmise Adeleye, Michigan State

Why it Makes Sense

Big things are expected of former Texas A&M defender, Tunmise Adeleye, and his versatility is expected to allow him to see time on both the interior and out on the edge for Michigan State. Adeleye is a former four-star recruit who only saw action in three games for the Aggies but is expected to start for the Spartans.

Ernest Hausmann, Michigan

Why it Makes Sense

Earnest Hausmann was one of the best freshman defensive stars in the Big Ten last season for Nebraska. We know he can play in the Big Ten because he started and starred for the Cornhuskers last season. This was a bonafide impact pick-up for Michigan.

Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Why it Makes Sense

The Buckeyes landed a potential star in Davison Igbinosun from Ole Miss, where he started ten games as a true freshman. Igbinosun has the ball skills, speed, and physical mentality to dominate in press coverage and has the perfect opportunity to be the Robin to Denzel Burke’s Batman.

Isaiah Iton, Rutgers

Why it Makes Sense

Isaiah Iton played in ten games last season for Ole Miss and made seven tackles, but he is expected to earn a much more prominent role for Rutgers on the interior of the defensive line this season. Most are expecting the former SEC contributor to be a major piece for the Scarlet Knights.

Why it Makes Sense

Jordan Phillips was a highly recruited defensive tackle who never developed at Tennessee, but he proved his worth during the spring for Maryland and is clearly going to start at nose for the Terrapins. Maryland brought in a ton of transfers, but he is the most important.

