Top five 2024 prospects who could get offers this season from USC football

The USC Trojan football squad currently has commits in the 2024 class from Oregon-based tight end Joey Olsen and California-based wide receiver Jason Robinson.

Look for Lincoln Riley and USC to add more recruits to the class over the next few weeks. The Trojans’ coaching staff returned to the recruiting trail earlier this month and has been active all over the country. National signing day is arriving for the 2023 class, but as we know, the early signing period in December is now the point on the calendar when the majority of the recruiting class for the subsequent season enters a program’s doors. It’s certainly not too early to look at the big picture for 2024 and what is to come in the next recruiting cycle.

Here are a few names USC can add to the wish list of players for the 2024 class who have gone under the radar to this point:

1. Zion Ragins (WR) -- Jones County High School (Gray, Ga.)

His recruitment is still taking shape, but Ragins, a consensus top-10 WR in the 2024 class and is one of the fastest players in the nation for the 2024 class as well.

Zion Ragins (Jones County, GA) might not be the biggest receiver at 5’9 and170 pounds, but he possesses a ton of speed and there is a reason why most major programs across the country have offered and recruited him. Ragins holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and UCF.

It looks to me that Zion Ragins 5'7" 160 is the fastest player in the country. 100 m champ since his freshman year (10.3) he is also an outstanding football player. One of the most exciting offensive players in the south. good hands and leaping ability.4*+.@ZionRagins pic.twitter.com/x1OgmvXjr6 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 19, 2023

2. Dwight Phillips -- Pebblebrook (Mabelton, Ga.)

Dwight Phillips plays high school football and runs track for Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. Phillps is rated as a four-star recruit and is the No. 40 athlete in his class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete plays quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive back for Pebblebrook. Phillips won the an individual state championship in the 100-meter event. The rising junior ran an incredible 10.43-second time in the 100 to win the 7A state title.

One of the fastest high school athletes has had an impressive array of scholarship offers including Oregon, Michigan State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida State, and many more.

3. Ca'lil Valentine (RB) -- Chandler High School (Chandler, Ariz.)

Chandler High School ranks seventh nationally among high schools for the most NFL draft selections over the past 10 years, according to MaxPreps.

The school’s most recent pick was Detroit Lions nickel cornerback Chase Lucas, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 draft after setting Arizona State’s record for career starts.

The names Dylan Raiola and Ca’lil Valentine could very well be next in line for USC. Raiola is already a household name and the unanimous No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to every major recruiting service.

Valentine is the name to watch for the Trojans especially if they want to land the star running back next season and package him with Raiola in a possible 2-for-1 recruiting haul.

2024 3⭐️ RB Ca’Lil Valentine announced he received an offer from Arizona State. Saw Valentine play last week live. He is the real deal. The Chandler offense scored in two plays on a gigantic romp by him. @aguanos is already hitting the local scene hard. pic.twitter.com/7ANxckr0YI — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) September 23, 2022

4. Elija Lofton (TE) -- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

In game one versus then-No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna this past season, Lofton scored five tocuhdowns in a 49-14 win. A star was born. For his efforts that week, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week and won the award once again in the playoffs for Gorman.

The 6-foot-2 tight end/halfback could be used well in the USC offense. He has the high ability to run the ball, catch the ball and block. He has improved his pass protection, and in 2023, he will try to help the Gales win another Nevada state title.

Best TE in the 2024 Class @ElijaLofton https://t.co/N0GyNSiWG6 — 702 HSFB (@702HSFB) January 19, 2023

5. Judd Anderson (QB) -- Jones County HS (Gray, Ga.)

Judd Anderson is a vastly underrated quarterback who will try to improve on his skills and build offers for the 2023 season.

The three-star quarterback is going to be a superstar and is one of the most underrated players in the nation.

247Sports has not yet given Anderson a national ranking, but he’s ranked as the 30th quarterback and 34th recruit from Georgia in the Class of 2024. Rivals hasn’t yet rated Anderson either, but it’s only a matter of time as his recruiting process heats up.

Judd Anderson has made visits to Ole Miss, Toledo, Pitt, Florida and Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Anderson threw for 15 touchdowns, 1,776 yards with a 56.3 completion percentage and 13 interceptions. If he can get the turnovers down after having a good offseason in camp play, look for Anderson to get a USC offer as an athlete or secondary quarterback option.

