The Top First Bowmans for 2021

If you're a fan of baseball -- and there's a very good chance you are if you're reading this article -- there's a very good chance that at some point in your life, you collected baseball cards. Whether you were a serious collector or someone who just picked up a pack or two, we all had our hands on those cardboard beauties; hoping to score that rookie card of our favorite player or that ever-so-rare autographed card.

And just in case you haven't been paying attention, card popularity has not gone away. On the contrary. The industry is booming for a wide variety of reasons, and doesn't appear to be slowing down -- relatively, anyway -- anytime soon.

We thought it'd be fun to start taking a closer look at these cards, and we start with a staple: First Bowmans. For those unfamiliar, the First Bowman is something collectors have sought after for years, and the card has an accurate description; it is literally the first time a player is featured in the collection. Think of it like a rookie card but before that rookie season, and these cards have often gone for a considerable amount of money in auctions.

As a person who likes prospects, I thought I'd break down the top 10 players -- in my eye -- who have their First Bowman in the 2021 set, and offer a mini scouting report on why they have a chance to be successful.

A thank you to Topps for their help in putting this together. Those who are interested in picking up these cards can do so here.

1. Austin Martin, INF, Toronto Blue Jays

Austin Martin

The Topps Company

This one isn't particularly close. Martin was the fifth pick of the 2020 draft, and he rated as my top prospect in that class. The 22-year-old is capable of hitting for both average and power at the highest level, and he's got plenty of speed as well, so steals are likely. Martin is already playing at Double-A -- at the time of publication he was on the injured list -- and while he isn't likely to help Toronto this year, it's not hard to imagine him being a force at the top of the lineup in 2022 with 2023 a "safer" ETA.

2. Aaron Sabato, 1B, Minnesota Twins

Aaron Sabato

The Topps Company

Sabato is one of a few first-round picks that made their debut in the 2021 set, and while he doesn't have Martin's upside, there's an awful lot to like about the former UNC star. The calling-card here is his power, as Sabato has plus-plus or 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale pop; capable of giving his club 30-plus homer seasons if he maxes out. He's a patient hitter at the plate, and while that will lead to some swing-and-miss, he should make enough quality contact to make up for it. It's been a struggle for Sabato so far, but don't take a small sample too seriously. Sabato can hit.

3. Maximo Acosta, SS, Texas Rangers

Maximo Acosta

The Topps Company

Acosta was signed by the Rangers in 2019 out of Venezuela and was given a (relatively) hefty $1.65 million bonus in doing so. This is very much a long-term play -- Acosta doesn't turn 19 until October and wasn't assigned to a full-season team -- but his potential competes with or beats every player on this list. He shows five above-average tools, and he impresses both with his slick actions in the infielder and with a lightning-quick right-handed swing. Again, there's a long, long way to go before Acosta is ready, but those who have seen him in action believe he has a chance to be a star someday.

4. Blaze Jordan, INF, Boston Red Sox

Blaze Jordan

The Topps Company

In terms of current resale value, Jordan ranks near the top of the Bowman cards in that set. It's understandable in part because of where he plays -- everyone wants the next great Boston hitter -- and while I'm not quite sold that's going to happen, there are reason to think it's possible. Drafted with the 89th pick after reclassifying from the 2021 draft class, Jordan was given a big bonus to sign, and the calling card is easy plus power potential with his right-handed bat. He's going to have to cut down his swing's length if he's going to hit for average, and he's unlikely to be an elite defender at third base. Still, the upside here is obvious, and Jordan could be a middle-of-the-order hitter by the time he's ready to roll around 2024.

5. Mick Abel, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Mick Abel

The Topps Company

Abel wasn't the top prep pitching prospect on my board coming into 2020 -- more on who was in a second -- but he was second, and it wasn't surprising when the Phillies took him with the 15th pick last summer. The 19-year-old has three pitches that can miss bats in his fastball (93-97 mph), curveball and slider; and he'll even mix in a decent change as well. He repeats his delivery well, and throwing strikes shouldn't be an issue. Abel doesn't have ace upside, but it's not hard to imagine him being a successful starter, and he could move relatively quick through the Philadelphia system because of his ability to command his arsenal.

6. Gabriel Arias, INF, Cleveland

Gabriel Arias

The Topps Company

Arias, 21, was one of the players acquired from San Diego in the deal that sent Mike Clevinger to the Padres, and he was the player with the highest ceiling in the deal. Not including Clevinger, that is. There's plus power in his right-handed bat -- potentially, anyway -- and he's shown vast improvement with his approach at the plate; he's already walked 23 times for Columbus after walking all of 25 times in 2019 over 120 games. Arias also has shown the ability to make the spectacular look routine with a weapons-grade arm and solid range at the shortstop position. Arias could make his debut in 2021, and just might be the future at the shortstop position for Cleveland.

7. Jared Kelley, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Jared Kelley

The Topps Company

Kelley was my top ranked prep pitcher ahead of Abel, and while Abel has slightly passed him, there's a lot to like about his future. Drafted with the 47th pick and given a $3 million bonus -- a figure that tells you he was far from the 47th best player in the class -- Kelley has to give very little effort while getting his fastball into the high 90s, and he should sit there as he gets stronger. He shows a plus change, and his breaking-ball -- while inconsistent -- should be a solid third pitch. Kelley needs to work on his command, but as long as it's average, he has a chance to be an ace. There's just a little more volatility here than there is with Abel.

8. Ismael Mena, OF, Chicago Cubs

Ismael Mena

The Topps Company

You'll notice that Mena is wearing a Padres' uniform in that card, but the outfielder was traded to Chicago this offseason in the deal for Yu Darvish. He won't make anyone forget about Darvish, but Mena is an outfielder with blazing speed that not only helps him on the bases, but makes him arguably the best defensive outfielder in the Chicago system. He's not an elite hitter, but he has a chance to hit for a decent average, and there might be some power in his left-handed bat. There's plenty of time for that pop to develop, as Mena doesn't turn 19 until November. It's not hard to imagine him becoming a top-of-the-order hitter who plays excellent defense in center someday.

9. Yunior Severino, INF, Minnesota Twins

Yunior Severino

The Topps Company

Severino was one of several prospects who had their contract voided due to the Braves international scandal for IFA violations. He actually received a raise after that signing ($2.5 million from the Twins), and he's now one of the better infield prospects in the system. There's no standout tool for the 21-year-old infielder, but there's no obvious weakness, either, giving him a chance to be a regular. He's likely heading to second or third base, but at either position, he has a chance to be a regular. High-floor players deserve love, too.

10. Antonio Gomez, C, New York Yankees

Antonio Gomez

The Topps Company

There are several other cards that earned consideration, but let's finish the list with a potential starting catcher for the Yankees. Signed back in 2016 out of Venezuela, Gomez is still just 19 until November, and New York has taken things slowly with the right-handed hitting backstop. The tools are readily apparent, however, as he has a howitzer for an arm and easy plus power from that right-handed swing. There's a lot of swing-and-miss and isn't likely to hit for a high average, but he won't have to if the defense is as good as folks believe it is. And it should be.