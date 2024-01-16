Top female performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Addison Bidegain, Jazlene Martinez and Lucy Richards, Vega basketball

Bidegain put up 19 points against Highland Park, Martinez had 18, while Richards added 17.

Taytum Bell and Jada Graves, Amarillo High basketball

Bell had 18 points against Palo Duro while Graves had 16.

Saberina Mata, Caprock soccer

Had two goals against Dumas.

Evelyn Rodriguez, Perryton soccer

Scored three goals against Plainview.

Jaylee Moss, Canyon basketball

Scored 21 points against Pampa.

Addison Bell, Stratford basketball

Scored 20 points against WT and 12 against gruver.

Sadie Sanchez and Kennah Thomas, Randall basketball

Against Perryton each scored 22 points. Against Hereford, Sanchez had 15 points and Thomas had 10.

Audrey Threet, River Road basketball

Scored 23 points against Bushland.

Kyndal McClain and Ryan McClain, Randall soccer

Against Chaparral, Kyndal had a goal and an assist while Ran had an assist. Against Gateway, Ryan had a goal and an assist, and Kyndal had one goal. Against Needville, Kyndal had four goals and Ryan had two assists.

Gloria Fernandez, Jada Clay and Prezlee Potter, Texline basketball

Against Pringle-Morse, Potter had 13 points, Clay had 16 and Fernandez had 19.

Dehlilah Martin and Natalia Tarango, Pringle-Morse basketball

Against Hartley, Martin had 15 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals while Tarango had 10 points. Against Texline, Martine had 18 points while Tarango had 11.

Berkley Moore, Clarendon basketball

Scored 20 points against Memphis.

Realitee Brisco, Borger basketball

Scored 17 points against West Plains and 20 points against Dumas.

Brooklyn Boyett, Bushland basketball

Boyett scored 12 points against Tulia and 34 against River Road.

Kenzee Dickson, Aniyah Brackens and Avery Carter, Tascosa basketball

Against Palo Duro, Dickson had 15 points, Brackens had 14 and Carter had 13 while Tryssa Dowd had 22. Against Caprock, Carter had 13 points, Brackens had 14 and Dickson had 10.

Naleigh Martinez, West Plains soccer

Had 34 defensive stops at the Lubbock Tournament.

Lily Cook and Madison Hoskins, Amarillo High soccer

Cook had two goals and an assist last week while Hoskins had one goal and two assists.

Berling Bartlett and Katlyn Magers, Pampa basketball

Magers had 14 points against Dumas while Bartlett had 15 against Canyon.

Emma Jalomo, Childress basketball

Had 11 points against Abernathy.

Kammi Maddox, Dalhart basketball

Had 18 points against Canadian.

Sam Grajeda, Hereford basketball

Had 14 points against Randall.

Aletha Usanga and Hayler Sprock, Boys Ranch basketball

Usanga had 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals against Bovina. Sprock had 10 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Kristi Gage, Harlie Brabham and Siscely Mincher, SJCA basketball

Against Weatherford, Mincher had 17 points, Gage had 11 and Brabham had 10. Against Fellowship Academy, Brabham had four steals, Gage had three and Mincher had six with five rebounds. Against Covenant Classical, Gage had 14 points and three steals while Brabham had four assists, three steals and six boards. Against Weatherford, Mincher had 17 points, six steals and five rebounds, Gage had 11 points and four steals and Brabham had six rebounds and three steals.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top female performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle