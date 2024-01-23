Top female performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Here's a look at who we thought the best of the best were from last week in the Texas Panhandle.

Landri Richey, Farwell basketball

Scored 14 points against Boys Ranch.

Kate Shaw, Clarendon basketball

Scored 20 points against Shamrock.

Kaitlyn Cummings, Perryton soccer

Scored a goal against Andrews to get the draw.

Kyndal McClain, Randall soccer

Had a goal and an assist against Greenwood. Had a goal and an assist against Alvarado. Had a hat trick against Mineral Wells.

Sadie Sanchez, Randall basketball

Scored 37 points against Borger with a triple double. Surpassed 2,000 career points against Pampa with 27.

Jada Clay, Texline basketball

Had 19 points against Wildorado and 23 against Hartley.

Madison Braden, Stratford basketball

Had 10 points against Booker and 16 against Sunray.

Sydnee Winfrey and Jaylee Moss, Canyon basketball

Winfrey had 18 points against Perryton and 16 against Dumas to lead the team. Moss had 15 against Perryton and surpassed 1,000 career points with 14 against Dumas.

Audrey Threet, River Road basketball

Had 14 points against Tulia.

Kambri Braley and Kimberlyn Wheatley, Follett basketball

Braley had 23 points and give assists against Lefors while Wheatley had 16 while going a perfect 7-of-7 from the line.

Andrea Sustaita, Caprock basketball

Had 12 points in a win over Palo Duro.

Kylie Cavalier, Canadian basketball

Had 16 points against Bushland.

Bella Edwards, Amarillo High basketball

Had 21 points against Plainview.

Dehlilah Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball

Had 23 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks against Wildorado. Had 22 points, 22 rebounds and six assists against Adrian.

Realitee Brisco, Borger basketball

Scored 13 points against Hereford.

Brooklyn Boyett, Bushland basketball

Scored 12 points against Canadian.

Aaniyah Kitchen and Dane'ja Agu-White, West Plains basketball

Agu-White had 16 points against Pampa while Kitchen had 15.

Maren Peck and Rylee Anderson, Tascosa soccer

Peck had three goals and an assist against Dumas while Anderson had three assists and one goal.

Journey Price, Childress basketball

Scored 14 points against LIberty.

Katlyn Magers, Pampa basketball

Scored 25 points against Randall.

Joie Reid and Evelyn Quiroz, Dalhart

Scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, against River Road.

Aletha Usanga, Boys Ranch basketball

Scored 36 points with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals against Highland Park.

