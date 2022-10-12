Top fantasy football waiver-wire pickups for Week 6

The Maize And Blue Review

Former Michigan defensive end David Ojabo received some great news this week in regard to his health status, as he returns to the practice field for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury during his Pro Day in Ann Arbor. According to the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account, it posted a video of Ojabo practicing with the franchise on Wednesday. Ojabo's path to the Ravens has been well-documented, a surefire first-round selection in the NFL Draft until his injury during a Pro Day workout saw him fall to the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.