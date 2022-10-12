Top fantasy football waiver-wire pickups for Week 6
Top fantasy football waiver-wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Who would the Packers steal from the Jets roster? We take our pick for Week 6.
The Commanders will be without wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas again this week. Both players sat out against the Titans last Sunday and they have been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Bears. Dotson was listed as a non-participant in practice all week with a hamstring injury and tight [more]
Gary Davenport breaks down some of the best team defense plays for Week 6 of the 2022 season, including some streaming options. (JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Former Michigan defensive end David Ojabo received some great news this week in regard to his health status, as he returns to the practice field for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury during his Pro Day in Ann Arbor. According to the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account, it posted a video of Ojabo practicing with the franchise on Wednesday. Ojabo's path to the Ravens has been well-documented, a surefire first-round selection in the NFL Draft until his injury during a Pro Day workout saw him fall to the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
We're breaking down the Bears' final injury report and game statuses ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Commanders.
Bye weeks make plenty of fantasy managers anxious, but Scott Pianowski says they're more feature than bug. Let us explain.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
With meaningful sample sizes, it's tough to decide between Tyler Lockett, Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk for your WR2 spot. Our start/sit tool chooses. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
James Conner is day-to-day, Darrel Williams is out this week and Jonathan Ward will be placed on injured reserve.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.