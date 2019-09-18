Top Fantasy Football Streaming Options for Week 3

Fantasy owners are still lamenting the injuries to star QBs Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. However, as we all know, you can’t get too depressed or too confident after just one week. Adding players, researching and picking up players to stream is a critical part of fantasy success.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned In Week 2 by highly-ranked players like wide receivers Dede Westbrook (1.3), WR Josh Gordon (3.9) and running backs Tarik Cohen (4.5) and Alvin Kamara (7). Depending on the options afforded to you in your league, don’t panic and bench any of the aforementioned players. If you have more underperforming players in your starting lineup or have sustained major injuries, you need to be aggressive. If you stream the right player, it could be the difference between earning a win or falling further behind your league leaders. Here are several players to consider streaming in Week 3.

QUARTERBACKS

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jacoby Brissett, IND (vs ATL)

Brissett has stepped in for the retired Andrew Luck and been more than serviceable in two difficult road games. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes en route to gaining a respectable 18-plus fantasy points in each contest. With so many injuries at the quarterback position, Brissett is an intriguing streaming option for the Colts’ home opener in Week 3. The boys in Vegas have a 48-point total posted for their matchup against the Falcons, and the Colts will need to air it out in this one if they expect to keep pace with Matt Ryan and Co. If you lost Brees or Roethlisberger, Brissett is an advisable streaming option.

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs PIT)

Story continues

After a subpar preseason, Garoppolo fell in many drafts to the point of even going undrafted in standard one-QB leagues. Garoppolo has taken a step forward so far in 2019 and in Week 2 he threw for a career-best three touchdowns on the road in Cincinnati. Jimmy G has led the 49ers to back-to-back 30-plus point performances and now gets to return home for a juicy matchup with a Pittsburgh secondary that has struggled mightily through the first two weeks. With star TE George Kittle and an emerging fantasy option in WR Deebo Samuel to go along with a solid run game, Jimmy G offers tremendous upside in Week 3.

RUNNING BACKS

Frank Gore, BUF (vs CIN)

The ageless Gore has been out-snapping and out-touching Bills dynamic rookie RB Devin Singletary early on in 2019. Now, Singletary has a hamstring injury which could lead to even more work for Gore in Week 3 at home in a favorable matchup against the Bengals. Gore found the end zone in Week 2 against the Giants en route to 16.3 PPR points. With the expected increase in volume this week, Gore is an appealing streaming option as an RB3/flex play.

Darwin Thompson, KC (vs BAL)

There was so much hype this summer among high-stakes owners surrounding the potential of the rookie RB out of Utah State playing in arguably the best offense in the NFL. However, the Chiefs acquired LeSean McCoy just days before the start of the regular season, burying Thompson on the depth chart. In Week 2, starting RB Damien Williams suffered a groin injury and McCoy injured his ankle. Now, both their respective statuses for Sunday’s tilt are in doubt. All owners need to monitor this situation very closely as Thompson could immediately be thrust into low-RB1, high-RB2 consideration should both Williams and McCoy both miss the Chiefs matchup with the Ravens.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Nelson Agholor, PHI (vs. DET)

The Eagles saw starting wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) both forced out early in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. Agholor immediately stepped in as Carson Wentz’s top weapon on the outside, and promptly grabbed eight receptions for 107 yards and a score on 11 targets. He finished the game with 24.7 PPR points. Both Jeffery and D-Jax are rumored to be out in Week 3, turning Agholor into a high-end WR2. Many experts have him landing atop the model as the best streaming option among wideouts.

Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (at GB)

Sanders caught 11 of his 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against a stout Bears’ secondary. The 32-year old veteran has come back from season-ending Achilles’ surgery in 2018 and become a WR2 on a weekly basis. As the favorite target of Joe Flacco, Sanders offers tremendous upside in Week 3 vs. Green Bay in a game the Broncos will need to rely on the passing game to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and the 2-0 Packers. Sanders has put up 18-plus PPR-point performances to open the year, and as a player still started in less than 40 % of leagues, all owners should feel comfortable streaming him in Week 3.

Randall Cobb, DAL (vs MIA)

The Cowboys lost emerging WR Michael Gallup in Week 2 to a knee injury, forcing the second-year wideout to hit the shelf for the next several weeks. Gallup’s injury opens up a bigger role for the veteran Cobb, who will now become the second option in a potent Cowboys passing attack behind Amari Cooper. Cobb has recorded a touchdown in both of his first two games, producing 14-plus PPR points. His productive play and instant chemistry with Dak Prescott should continue again in Week 3 at home against the junior varsity Miami Dolphins.

TIGHT ENDS

Gerald Everett, LAR (at CLE)

Everett turned one of his three receptions into a score in Week 2 vs. New Orleans and he should see an increased role due to an injury to Tyler Higbee. Playing in the Rams’ high-powered offense offers tremendous upside for Everett in Week 3 against Cleveland. The Browns’ secondary has struggled early on in 2019 versus opposing tight ends, surrendering two touchdowns in Week 1 to Titans’ Delanie Walker. Owners looking for tight end help could find Everett a solid streaming option in Week 3.

KICKERS

Matt Gay, TB (vs NYG)

The rookie kicker has been reliable through the first two games of his NFL career and now gets a great matchup in Week 3 against the Giants at home. The boys out in Vegas expect Tampa Bay’s offense to finally get on track this week and have them installed as 7-point favorites vs. the Daniel Jones-led Giants. Helping Gay’s cause, the G-Men are surrendering 31.5 points per game through two weeks. Gay should be afforded several scoring opportunities and is a solid streaming option this week.

Eddy Pineiro, CHI (at WAS)

Pineiro, the rookie out of Florida is a perfect four-for-four on field goals including two-for-two from 50 yards and beyond, one of which was a game-winner as time expired from 53 yards in Week 2 against Denver. Playing in an offense that has struggled turning red zone opportunities into touchdowns, Pineiro is a solid streaming option on Monday night against the Redskins.

D/ST

Dallas Cowboys (vs Miami Dolphins)

It appears that in 2019, the top streaming option among defenses will be the opponent of the Miami Dolphins. You could also insert the New England Patriots D/ST here in Week 3 against the New York Jets as 21-point favorites. The Patriots rewarded fantasy owners in the SI Fantasy Football World Championships with 32 points last week against these hapless Dolphins. Since New England was likely grabbed off the waiver wire last week, we instead turn to Dallas who was started in less than 49% of leagues in Week 2 against Washington. Go and grab the Cowboys and stream the ‘other’ 21-point home favorite Vegas books have posted in Week 3. Pencil in no fewer than 20-plus fantasy points.

Looking for an edge? Check out the Fantasy Assistant from FullTime Fantasy. Sync with your league, and this premium tool offers personalized waiver advice, team analysis, projections, optimal lineups and trade suggestions.