Top fantasy football starters for Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 6

Sunday marks a pivotal matchup for two 2-3 teams to keep pace in the NFC West as the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face off at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.

With the rival 49ers and Rams leading the pack, the Cardinals and Seahawks both desperately need this one. Right now, however, we’re going to focus on getting you your Week 6 fantasy football win.

Who are the players from this game you should have in the starting lineup for your fantasy team?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This is the last game for Brown as Arizona’s true WR1 and he has quite the matchup against a very bad Seahawks defense.

Brown’s season as the Cards’ top target to this point has been very promising and the team is beyond excited to pair him with DeAndre Hopkins. That could take a toll on Brown’s fantasy targets.

It’s possible Brown’s fantasy production declines when the Cardinals have their full arsenal back, so Hollywood could perhaps be a sell-high target. Regardless, make sure you start Brown for another week and then reassess.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With the season-ending injury to running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks will be turning to rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker.

Walker had a highlight reel performance against the Saints last week with a 69-yard touchdown run. He’ll be the lead back for the rest of the season in Seattle and will be making his first career start on Sunday.

The Cardinals defense has done a very good job against opposing running backs this season, but Walker will be getting a ton of work in this offense and figures to score points.

He’ll be their focal point on the goal line and I like his chances to score a touchdown in this one.

RB Eno Benjamin

If Benjamin is still available in your league, it’s time to pick him up.

Story continues

Benjamin has steadily ascended for the Cardinals since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He showed out against the Eagles last week when fellow backs James Conner and Darrel Williams suffered injuries.

This Seahawks defense is not good and Benjamin figures to be the bell cow in this one. He’s been one of the most explosive players on offense to this point with a limited role and now has the chance to cement himself as a starting-caliber player.

We could be in for a breakout game from the former ASU star.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire