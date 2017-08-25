Top fantasy football rookies 2017: Rankings, sleepers, busts, keepers

A quick scan of our fantasy football rankings shows that there are plenty of rookies who could produce immediately in 2017. Most of them, even more than usual, are running backs, which means there will be a bunch of first-year sleepers drafted in the middle and late rounds of redraft leagues and early on in keeper/dynasty leagues.

But who are the best rookies to target across all fantasy positions in '17, and, perhaps just as important, which are the ones you should avoid? Here are the updated rankings for the top rookies, followed by the sleepers and busts to note on your cheat sheets:

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet





Fantasy Football 2017: Top rookies





1. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Fournette had a strong preseason debut against the Patriots, indicating he will see a high volume to go with his immense talent. With the Jaguars being precautionary with his minor foot injury, he should be good to go for his big role come Week 1.Target: RB1

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook has cruised to the top of Minnesota's depth chart, as free-agent power back Latavius Murray (ankle) has been on the mend. Cook has also proved he can handle being on the field for three downs with his receiving prowess, diminishing how much the team needs Jerick McKinnon, who also has been banged up..Cook is headed for a heavy workload, too. Target: RB2

3. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Jeremy Hill is still ahead of Mixon on the depth chart, but Cincinnati can't deny Mixon's explosive upside, especially with Giovani Bernard still not totally recovered from last season's torn ACL.It's just a matter of time before the touches lean big time toward Mixon in every situation.Target: RB2

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

It's still difficult to know exactly what McCaffrey's role will be in relation to Jonathan Stewart, but there's nothing he can't do on the field. He'll probably have a cap on his touches, but he's likely to get them where they count -- in the passing game and more than you think in the red zone. Target: RB2

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

Spencer Ware has responded well to the challenge of Hunt byhaving a strong camp, but Hunt already has unofficially displaced Charcandrick West in the pecking order. Kansas City will be wary of overloading Ware, and that will put Hunt in the hunt for a chunk of work.Target: RB3

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200



6. Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

There are doubts about how much Green Bay wants to trust converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery as a lead back, and Williams has quickly risen to No. 2 right behind him. Williams offers some power and finish that the quicker Montgomery doesn't have. He's fighting for some key situational touches.Target: RB4

7. Corey Davis, WR, Titans

There's suddenly a wideout crowd in Tennessee, with Eric Decker arriving and Rishard Matthews still there -- not to mention tight end Delanie Walker still plugging away as a Marcus Mariota favorite target. Davis looked the part of a No. 1 outside receiver early, and that's bound to be his starting role, landing him here. The problem is Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury, slowing his momentum in camp. Just keep in mind that's proved problematic for rookies in the past. Target: WR4

8. Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

Perine has had a rough training camp and preseason so far, as he's made Jay Gruden angrier than usual with his ball-security and pass-protection issues. Meanwhile, Robert Kelley has become Less-Fat Rob and looked like more a complete back than just an early-down pounder in Year 2. Kelley still has a limited ceiling as the power option, and Perine is built to successful in the scheme in time. That makes him a strong stash. Target: RB4

9. Zay Jones, WR, Bills

Buffalo has had a big shakup with veteran wideouts, with Anquan Boldin and Jordan Matthews in, Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods out. Watkins' trade re-pens the door on the outside for Jones, as both Boldin and Matthews do better work in the slot. He can do some damage with some big plays and short TDs, but production will tend to be more sporadic in what figures to still be a Bills low-volume passing game. Without Watkins, Jones will draw consistent top coverage, too. Target: WR4

Read More