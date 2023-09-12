Top Fall River area high school football performers from Week 1

FALL RIVER — Week 1 of high school football for Herald News area teams is in the books.

Atlantis Charter/Westport and Case were the lone Week 1 winners. Durfee and Somerset Berkley came up short in their openers.

The Tritons won a suspended game against the Broncos, 28-18, while the Cardinals took care of business against the Diman.

Here's a look at the top performers for Week 1:

Case's Jack Orton throws a pass against Durfee in the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea Friday, Sept. 9, 2023.

FOLLOW LIVE: Fall River high school football Week 1 scores and hightlights

Atlantis Charter quarterback Davion Adediran makes a pass during a game versus Holbrook/Avon on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Davion Adediran, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Adediran began the season where he left off in 2022. The freshman quarterback threw for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another in the Tritons' 28-18 win over Keefe Technical. He rushed for 21 yards on five carries and threw to Chris Sanchez for a 2-point conversion. Adediran finished 15-of-21 on the day.

Collyn Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Viveiros caught three passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Marvins Antonie, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Antonie caught a recptions for 51 yards and had an interception return for 72 yards for a touchdown.

Case's Jack Orton hands off to Nathan Wood in the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea Friday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Jack Orton, Case

Orton threw for three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 25-7 win over Diman. He finished 5-of-11 for 74 yards.

Case's Nathan Wood runs the ball in the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea Friday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Nathan Wood, Case

Wood rushed for a game-high 125 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in the Cardinals' 25-7 win over Diman.

Diman's Sam Perry is hit by Case's Braden Bibeau in the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea Friday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Braden Bibeau, Case

Bibeau caught two touchdown passes in the Cardinals' 25-7 victory over Diman.

Honorable mention: Nathan Benevides, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Israel Apponte, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Chris Sanchez, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Bradey Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Patrick Benevides, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Michael Hoey, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Aiden Lanciault, Durfee, Sam Perry, Diman, Andrew Sanabria, Durfee, Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley and Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley.

Scoring Leaders

(Stats gathered from Week 1)

Touchdowns Points Two-point Extra points

Braden Bibeau, Case 2 12 0 0

Davion Adediran, Atlantis/Westport 1 6 0 0

Marvins Antonie, Atlantis/Westport 1 6 0 0

Nathan Wood, Case 1 6 0 0

Sam Perry, Diman 1 6 0 0

Aiden Lanciault, Durfee 1 6 0 0

Andrew Sanabria, Durfee 1 6 0 0

Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley 1 6 0 0

Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley 1 6 0 0

Chris Sanchez, Atlantis/Westport 0 2 1 0

Ladaynian Mendes, Durfee 0 1 0 1

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Top Fall River football performers and scoring leaders after Week 1