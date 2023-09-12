Top Fall River area high school football performers from Week 1
FALL RIVER — Week 1 of high school football for Herald News area teams is in the books.
Atlantis Charter/Westport and Case were the lone Week 1 winners. Durfee and Somerset Berkley came up short in their openers.
The Tritons won a suspended game against the Broncos, 28-18, while the Cardinals took care of business against the Diman.
Here's a look at the top performers for Week 1:
Davion Adediran, Atlantis Charter/Westport
Adediran began the season where he left off in 2022. The freshman quarterback threw for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another in the Tritons' 28-18 win over Keefe Technical. He rushed for 21 yards on five carries and threw to Chris Sanchez for a 2-point conversion. Adediran finished 15-of-21 on the day.
Collyn Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport
Viveiros caught three passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Marvins Antonie, Atlantis Charter/Westport
Antonie caught a recptions for 51 yards and had an interception return for 72 yards for a touchdown.
Jack Orton, Case
Orton threw for three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 25-7 win over Diman. He finished 5-of-11 for 74 yards.
Nathan Wood, Case
Wood rushed for a game-high 125 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in the Cardinals' 25-7 win over Diman.
Braden Bibeau, Case
Bibeau caught two touchdown passes in the Cardinals' 25-7 victory over Diman.
Honorable mention: Nathan Benevides, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Israel Apponte, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Chris Sanchez, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Bradey Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Patrick Benevides, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Michael Hoey, Atlantis Charter/Westport, Aiden Lanciault, Durfee, Sam Perry, Diman, Andrew Sanabria, Durfee, Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley and Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley.
Scoring Leaders
(Stats gathered from Week 1)
Touchdowns Points Two-point Extra points
Braden Bibeau, Case 2 12 0 0
Davion Adediran, Atlantis/Westport 1 6 0 0
Marvins Antonie, Atlantis/Westport 1 6 0 0
Nathan Wood, Case 1 6 0 0
Sam Perry, Diman 1 6 0 0
Aiden Lanciault, Durfee 1 6 0 0
Andrew Sanabria, Durfee 1 6 0 0
Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley 1 6 0 0
Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley 1 6 0 0
Chris Sanchez, Atlantis/Westport 0 2 1 0
Ladaynian Mendes, Durfee 0 1 0 1
