Top EU court says Uefa and Fifa flouted law in blocking football Super League

European Super League (ESL) supremos on Thursday hailed top European judges who declared that Uefa and Fifa – the European and world game's governing bodies – had flouted competition laws during their campaign in April 2021 to prevent a breakaway football competition.

Twelve European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City, proposed forming the ESL.

But they eventually withdrew after protests from their supporters and threats of Uefa sanctions.

Sports development company A22 – formed to assist with creating the ESL – claimed in court that Uefa and Fifa held a monopoly position which was in breach of the EU's competition and free movement law.

In its ruling, the European Court of Justice in Brussels said that Fifa and Uefa abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs to compete in a super league.

They added that the judgement did not necessarily mean such a league must be approved.

'Right to compete'

Soon after the verdict, A22 released plans for a new competition that would feature 64 men's teams and 32 women's teams competing in a midweek league.

"We have won the right to compete," said Bernd Reichart, A22 boss.

But the ESL may struggle to enlist other prestigious names in the continental game.



