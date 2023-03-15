Top EDGE rusher in 2024 recruiting class sets visit dates with Florida

Next month looks to be a big one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts, headlined by the annual Orange and Blue Game slated for Thursday, April 13. The intrasquad event is the crown jewel of the Gators’ April schedule as prep prospects from around the nation converted in the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and Co. have cooking in Gainesville.

One of the top prospects expected to make the trek to Hogtown for the game is the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, Colin Simmons, a five-star recruit in the 2024 cycle out of Duncanville (Texas). The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound defender and his family recently set the April date as well as another on June 23, according to Simmons’ mother Monica McCarley via Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Other schools with visit dates locked in for his spring school tour are the Arizona State Sun Devils, who he visits this coming weekend, as well as a return trip to see the Texas A&M Aggies on April 1, USC Trojans on April 8 and Colorado Buffaloes on April 22. The high school junior is also in discussions with the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers regarding possible campus stops with the two respective programs.

Simmons is ranked No. 4 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 8 and 1, respectively. LSU currently holds a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports as well as the top spot in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 44.7% chance of landing him. The Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide follow behind at 23.7%, 15.3% and 12.5%, respectively.

