Top Eagles storylines heading into 2024 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL offseason is about to kick into high gear this week as the league takes over downtown Indy.

The Eagles are coming off a really disappointing end to their 2023 season and are looking to rebound in 2024. That will take a strong offseason. We’ve already seen big changes to the coaching staff and free agency and the draft are just around the corner.

Here are some of the top storylines heading into the week:

Hearing from Howie and Nick

We’ll have to wait until the owners meetings next month to hear from owner Jeffrey Lurie but Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni are both scheduled to speak to reporters on Tuesday afternoon in Indy.

Roseman is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and Sirianni is scheduled right after him at 1:45 p.m.

This is the first time we’ll hear from these guys since their year-end press conference in Philly. And it’s also the first time we’ll hear from them since all the changes to the coaching staff, including the two new coordinator hires.

For Sirianni, it’ll be interesting to hear how this staff came together. So many of the offensive coaches remain but with a new offensive coordinator. How did he land on Kellen Moore? And what will the structure of that offense be like in 2024?

For Roseman, adding a veteran defensive coordinator like Vic Fangio is a huge move. Not only did he pretty much revamp the entire coaching staff on that side of the ball but it stands to reason that Fangio will have a big say in player personnel. So how much say will Fangio have and will any of that change organizational philosophy?

What’s going on with No. 7?

Another big storyline that developed since we last spoke to Roseman and Sirianni is about Haason Reddick. The Pro Bowl edge rusher was given permission to seek a trade but then came out and clarified he hasn’t asked to be traded.

What this really comes down to is money. Reddick is about to enter the final year of the three-year, $45 million deal he signed before the 2022 season and is underpaid at $15 million APY. He wants more money and he’d prefer to get it from the Eagles. When a player is given the opportunity to seek a trade, it’s basically a way for the agent to gauge that player’s value around the league. So, basically, how much is Reddick worth to other teams? First in money and then in trade value. Those two have to be right for any deal to take place.

Just because the Eagles have given Reddick and his representative a chance to gauge his value, it doesn’t mean he won’t be back. It could go either way.

Gearing up for free agency

The Eagles have exclusive negotiating rights with all their pending free agents until March 11, when the negotiating window opens before the new league year, which begins on March 13.

Last week, the Eagles re-signed pending free agent Albert Okwuegbunam to a one-year deal to avoid free agency.

As a reminder, here’s a list of the Eagles’ pending free agents: C Jason Kelce, RB D’Andre Swift, DT Fletcher Cox, DE Brandon Graham, LB Zach Cunningham, LS Rick Lovato, P Braden Mann, LB Nicholas Morrow, OG Sua Opeta, OL Jack Driscoll, WR Quez Watkins, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Julio Jones, RB Boston Scott, RB Rashaad Penny, QB Marcus Mariota, LB Shaun Bradley, S Justin Evans, LB Shaquille Leonard, CB Bradley Roby, TE Jack Stoll (RFA).

Waiting on Kelce

The Eagles are also waiting to hear about Jason Kelce’s decision. If Kelce decides to return for the 2024 season, then it’ll be up to Roseman and Kelce’s agent to figure out a contract for the upcoming season. If Kelce retires, the Eagles will need to move on and figure out their plan.

Kelce announced his return on March 13 last year. So we’re getting close to when he’ll likely make an announcement about his future.

Hearing from the rest of the league

In addition to the Eagles’ general manager and coach speaking to reporters on Tuesday, there are plenty of other coaches and GMs with Eagles ties scheduled to speak this week.

Here’s a quick list:

Bills HC Sean McDermott - 4 p.m., Monday

Ravens HC John Harbaugh - 11:15 a.m., Tuesday

Chiefs HC Andy Reid - 12 p.m., Tuesday

Chiefs GM Brett Veach - 12:15 p.m., Tuesday

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson - 12:30 p.m., Tuesday

Browns GM Andrew Berry - 12:30 p.m., Tuesday

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles - 12:30 p.m., Tuesday

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans - 1:15 p.m., Tuesday

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon - 3:45 p.m., Tuesday

Jets GM Joe Douglas - 12 p.m., Wednesday

Colts HC Shane Steichen - 3:30 p.m., Wednesday

Prepping for the draft

Obviously, the real reason the entire NFL goes to Indianapolis is to scout for the upcoming draft. Over 300 prospects have been invited to the Combine and it’s a chance for teams to watch them in field drills, running tests, going through medical checks and also interviews.

As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ picks in 2024:

First round (own)

Second round (own)

Second round (from Saints)

Third round (projected compensatory pick)

Fifth round (from Vikings or Buccaneers)

Fifth round (projected compensatory pick)

Fifth round (projected compensatory pick)

Fifth round (projected compensatory pick)

