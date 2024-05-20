Top Eagles storylines heading into 2024 OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be back on the practice field this week as they kick off their Organized Team Activities in 2024.

While the Eagles began their offseason workout program on April 15 and already head their rookie minicamp, OTAs are the beginning of Phase 3 of the NFL’s offseason plan, which is dictated by the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

The Eagles are scheduled to have six OTA sessions: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31. And they will also hold a mandatory minicamp from June 4-6.

Here are some key storylines this spring:

More time on the field

Teams are allowed to hold up to 10 OTA practices in Phase 3 and the Eagles have elected to schedule six such practices again this year. But the big difference in the spring schedule this season is the addition of a mandatory minicamp.

If the Eagles actually hold their mandatory minicamp in June, it’ll be the first one under head coach Nick Sirianni. The rest of the offseason is completely voluntary but players can actually be fined for skipping that minicamp.

Sirianni has said before that he’s always evaluating practice habits and would be willing to change if he sees fit. After the collapse last season and with two new coordinators, it makes sense to get more time on the field this spring.

But before that mandatory camp, the Eagles have these six OTA sessions. As a reminder, Phase 3 takes place over the next four weeks. While no live contact is permitted, teams are allowed to have 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and even 11-on-11 drills.

Two new coordinators

After the epic collapse in 2023, the Eagles fired their offensive and defensive coordinators. While Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie clearly thought about moving on from Sirianni, he elected to keep the head coach and was impressed by Sirianni’s plan to replace the coordinators. Since then, the Eagles have hired Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore to run their respective sides of the ball.

While the Eagles have been running the staples of Fangio’s defense for several seasons, they now have the mastermind of that scheme. The 65-year-old Dunmore, Pennsylvania, native has said he hopes this is the final stop of his professional coaching journey. Even though many concepts will be similar, there’s still install that needs to happen and the longtime NFL DC wants that time on grass.

“You've got to make do with what you got,” Fangio said about the limited schedule, “but I keep pushing for more.”

On offense, the Eagles hired Kellen Moore, who has been an offensive coordinator before with the Chargers and Cowboys. While Moore, 35, is running the offense, he and Sirianni have talked about blending philosophies, scheme and even terminology. We won’t get a full sense of what this offense will look like until training camp but we might start to get some hints in the spring.

The position battles

The position battles will really heat up in training camp but they’ll start at OTAs. Here are a few to watch:

Cornerback: The Eagles have 14 cornerbacks on their roster. The only thing we know for sure is that Darius Slay is a starter. After that, first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell has a good chance to be a Week 1 starter but he has to prove it. There are a bunch of players fighting for just a few spots after the roster locks and the Eagles have to figure out what they’re going to do with James Bradberry.

Right guard: Last year’s third-round pick Tyler Steen is the favorite to win the Eagles’ right guard spot. The Eagles are sliding Cam Jurgens to center and Steen is the top right guard left, especially after Sua Opeta left in free agency. But the Eagles also brought in Matt Hennessy to back up the interior spots and the Eagles used a fifth-round pick on Trevor Keegan from Michigan. There’s a good chance this doesn’t really end up being a competition but if Steen falters then that could change.

WR3: The Eagles have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but that WR3 spot is up for grabs. Quez Watkins, Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus are all gone and there’s a new crop of playing vying for that WR3 job: veterans Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker, as well as draft picks Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson.

Tight end: Dallas Goedert returns as the Eagles’ top tight end in 2024 but Jack Stoll left in free agency. So there might be just two spots for five players: Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah, Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins, McCallan Castles.

Linebacker: The expectation is that Devin White and Nakobe Dean are penciled in as the Eagles’ starting linebackers. But White is coming off a disappointing season in Tampa and Dean is coming off an injury-riddled second NFL season. After them, the Eagles have Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Zack Baun and Brandon Smith.

Welcome to Philly

Even though veterans have been around the NovaCare Complex all spring, OTAs are the first chance to see some of the veterans on the field. So all eyes will be on guys like Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Devin White and more. It’ll also mark the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson after his one season with the Detroit Lions.

