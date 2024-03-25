Top Eagles storylines at 2024 NFL owners meetings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ORLANDO, Fla. — The initial wave of free agency is over and the NFL will soon turn its full attention to the NFL Draft.

But before that happens, most of the 32 owners, GMs and head coaches will meet at lavish The Ritz-Carlton for a few days of meetings.

The Eagles have already had a busy offseason. After a disastrous end to the 2023 season and an early exit from the playoffs, the Eagles have made a ton of changes in the last few months. They will have many new coaches and players ready for what they hope is a bounce-back 2024 campaign.

Here are some of the top Eagles storylines entering the week:

What’s new, Jeff?

It’s been a year since Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has taken questions from reporters and a lot has changed since then. Obviously, the Eagles’ 2023 season didn’t end the way many expected and this is our first chance to ask Lurie why he decided to retain head coach Nick Sirianni in an offseason that saw the Eagles move on from both coordinators. It’ll be fascinating to see if Lurie even admits that firing Sirianni was an option because he had to have been thinking about it.

Aside from that, there are fair questions about the direction of the team under the supervision of Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman. And questions about Lurie’s influence as all these offseason decisions were being made.

This is also the first time we’ll talk to Lurie since finding out the Eagles will open their 2024 season in Brazil. International games has been a previous topic of discussion with the Eagles’ owner.

Howie explains the offseason

The last time we heard from Roseman was at the year-end press conference about a week after the season ended in the playoffs in Tampa. Howie was busy in free agency.

We’ll finally get some answers about his offseason plan, which included some big free agent swings like Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The most interesting question for Roseman will be about his evaluation of Barkley and why he finally thought it was the right time to invest in the position.

The Haason Reddick situation continues to hang over the Eagles as well. The team figured out a way to keep Josh Sweat but it’s unclear what Reddick’s future holds. It still seems very possible he could be traded. While it would be foolish to expect Roseman to tip his hand, we might get some hints.

Anything else on the way

The Eagles are never done adding. That’s important to remember as you look at the roster. As a reminder, here are some notable veteran additions made after March in the last couple of seasons:

2023: Olamide Zaccheaus, D’Andre Swift, Zach Cunningham

2022: A.J. Brown, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles are thinking about their future but they’re still in win-now mode, so don’t expect Roseman to be finished adding veteran talent. We might start to get some hints this week.

Breakfast with Nick Sirianni

In addition to hearing from Roseman, we’ll also hear from Sirianni this week. The Eagles’ head coach will have a 30-minute interview session on Tuesday morning. These sessions used to last an hour and they were cut in half a few years ago. But it’ll still be our first time hearing from the coach about all the free agent acquisitions. We’ll hear from AFC coaches on Monday morning and the NFC coaches on Tuesday morning.

Ready for the draft

Like we mentioned, the NFL’s focus is going to shift from free agency to the draft, which will kick off on April 25.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ picks in this year’s draft:

Round 1-22

Round 2-50

Round 2-53

Round 4-120

Round 5-161

Round 5-171

Round 5-172

Round 6-211

Rule changes coming?

This is also the time of year where the NFL’s owners will vote on new rule proposals. Here are a few notable ones, including two from the Eagles:

• The Eagles again proposed a rule for an onside kick alternative that would be a 4th-and-20 from a team’s own 20-yard line. The Eagles have proposed this rule (or a similar one) multiple times without it yet passing.

• The Eagles proposed to eliminate the first touch spot rule on kicks.

• The Lions proposed to give teams a third challenge if they got one (instead of two) successful before then.

• The Colts proposed to make any penalty challengeable.

• The Competition Committee proposed a rule to outlaw hip-drop tackles.

• The Competition Committee proposed a new kickoff rule.

