Top dunks from Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Top dunks from Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 02/24/2021
“I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan.”
Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
You have questions about the Carolina Panthers. We have answers ...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.
Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.
India's Motera stadium gives an unobstructed view of the pitch to 110,000 spectators.
NFL teams could begin playing tag on Tuesday, and it's no kids' game for the 32 teams. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. “It has always gone up,” says Bill Polian, a Pro Football Hall of Fame executive.
Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.
Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory. Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
With Stephen Curry struggling to make baskets, Draymond Green gave Golden State a boost of energy. The Warriors needed everything he could muster. Green scored on two late dunks to start the decisive final run, defended hard and found a way to corral loose balls in the closing minutes as Golden State scored six straight points to finally fend off the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.
The Cowboys have no concerns about Prescott’s recovery from a fractured ankle and are willing and ready to do a deal now.
These are the rising young stars bound to break out at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Each of them has taken unique athletic journeys.
Nolan Arenado arrived at spring training about a week before the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals' position players, trying to get accustomed to the time change of Florida from his home on the West Coast along with learning his way around his first new team in a dozen years in pro baseball. The Cardinals hope he can be great. Suddenly, the Cardinals had pulled off one of the biggest acquisitions in baseball, solidifying their lineup with a five-time All-Star and three-time home run champion while making them one of the favorites to win the NL Central.
The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.
Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury
We'd like you to meet a very good boy: Boss is one of at least nine newly registered pit bulls in the city, according to Denver Animal Protection.Why Boss matters: He belongs to Denver resident and former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, who helped the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Denver voters repealed a decades-old pit bull ban in November.In his first stint with the Broncos, Osweiler lived in Lone Tree, so that he could legally own Boss and his pit bull sister (who has since passed away). When he returned to the team in 2017, his furry "family" members stayed with relatives out of state. What he's saying: Registering his best friend at Denver Animal Shelter was not only simple — it was a no-brainer. He hopes more people follow suit."It's important for people who are scared of pit bulls or think negatively about them to see that there are good pit bulls out there," Osweiler tells Axios. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The Lakers will waive guard Quinn Cook before his contract becomes guaranteed, a source says. Multiple people call a DeMarcus Cousins return unlikely.