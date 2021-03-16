Top Draft Prospects: West Region

While the main — and most important — purpose of the NCAA tournament is to determine a national champion, the event is also a big deal when it comes to the NBA Draft. There have been many cases over the years of players who may have barely been on the radar heading into the postseason improving their draft prospects significantly, while others have played poorly and fallen down boards as a result.

This year’s tournament may have an even greater impact on the draft as, due to the pandemic, NBA teams haven’t been able to do as much in-person scouting work. Over the next three days we’ll take a look at some of the top prospects in the NCAA tournament, providing a top-10 by region. This installment focuses on the West, which boasts three likely lottery picks.

1. PF/C Evan Mobley (USC)

Not only does the West Region have three players who are likely to go within the first ten picks of this summer’s draft, but two of them may be in the mix to go first overall. The 7-foot, 215-pound Mobley is one of those players, and during the regular season he was the Pac-12’s best player. Winner of the conference’s Defensive, Freshman and Player of the Year awards, Mobley is averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.0 blocked shots per game. Comfortable both in the post and out on the perimeter, the freshman shot 58.4% from the field and 69.5% from the foul line.

If there’s a negative when it comes to Mobley it may be that, at times, he was a little too deferential. There were moments when his time spent on the perimeter wasn’t all that productive, and that is generally when opposing teams were able to make a run on the Trojans. The combination of athleticism, basketball IQ and fundamentals will make Mobley one of the top prospects in this draft class should he turn pro (as expected). He will need to get stronger in preparation for the NBA, but there is a lot to like here.

2. PG Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga)

A point guard of "traditional" size hasn’t been selected first overall in an NBA Draft since Markelle Fultz in 2017, and before him there was Kyrie Irving in 2010. Suggs has the combination of talent, athleticism and basketball IQ required to possibly add his name to that list. At worst, the freshman point guard should be a top-5 pick this summer if he turns pro. Suggs is a big reason why the Bulldogs enter the tournament with an unblemished record, as he’s averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game. His overall field goal and free throw percentages have also been solid, as the freshman is shooting 51.2% from the field and 73.9% from the foul line.

Story continues

The area where Suggs will need to improve is perimeter shooting, as he’s shooting 35.4% from three on the season. While he is averaging 2.8 turnovers per game, it’s important to note that he’s doing this one a team that ranks fourth nationally in pace. Play fast, more possessions, which can mean a higher turnover count. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds Suggs has very good size for his position, and unless there’s a stunning development between now and the draft, he should be the first point guard off the board.

3. SG/SF Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

As important as experience tends to be in the NCAA tournament, the same can be said for having pro-caliber talent. More often than not, one surefire pro isn’t enough. Kispert, like Suggs, has a very good chance of being a lottery pick this summer. Listed as 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, the senior wing can be used at either the two or the three on both ends of the floor. Kispert enters the tournament with averages of 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game, while shooting 54.4% from the field, 44.4% from three and 89.8% from the foul line.

Kispert is an efficient shot-maker who also holds his own defensively, and players like him are of high value in today’s NBA. A good run through the tournament could be all that he needs to lock down top-10 status for this summer’s draft. And given how well Kispert has played throughout the season, it feels safe to assume that he will live up to the billing.

4. SG Chris Duarte (Oregon)

While the aforementioned Mobley won Pac-12 Player of the Year, Duarte had a very good argument to take home the hardware himself. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound senior led the regular season conference champs in scoring (16.7 ppg) while also contributing 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game. Duarte has improved substantially from his freshman season when it comes to the shooting percentages, as he’s making 52.4% of his attempts from the field, 43.0% from three and 80.3% from the foul line.

The overall field goal percentage is 11 points better than his number from a season ago (41.4%), and the 3-point percentage is nearly ten points higher (33.6%). A lengthy wing capable being a defensive nuisance, Duarte has become a more consistent shooter on the other end. He’s helped his draft prospects this season, and a good run in the tournament would do even more for him.

5. SG/SF Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

Wieskamp isn’t the National Player of the Year favorite on the Iowa roster, but he may offer a bit more when it comes to the next level. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound junior enters the tournament averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field, 47.3% from three and 65.1% from the foul line. Something that’s a bit confusing when it comes to Wieskamp is the free throw percentage, as he made 85.6% of his attempts a season ago.

He has been a much-improved perimeter shooter, with the 3-point percentage being nearly 13 points higher than his number from last season (34.7%). What Wieskamp does with regard to the 2021 NBA Draft remains to be seen, as he thought long about entering last season before returning to school. He may have a tough decision to make this time around, especially with a good tournament run.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code HOOPS10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

6. C Luka Garza (Iowa)

Alluded to above, Garza won multiple National Player of the Year awards last season (Dayton’s Obi Toppin won the majority of the major awards), and he will likely pull off a clean sweep this time around. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior center is nearly unstoppable in the post; if he catches the ball with a foot in the paint, it’s over for the defender. Faced with double-teams on a consistent basis, Garza has also improved when it comes to getting rid of the ball in those situations. His presence is a big reason why the Hawkeyes rank second nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. Garza enters the tournament averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 71.3% from the foul line.

So, why would a player as gifted and accomplished as Garza be ranked this low on the list? The current state of the NBA game has a lot to do with it, as many teams are going with more mobile options in the middle. Team fit is important for all rookies, but even more for a player like Garza when it comes to the defensive scheme. Asking him to switch onto guards would be asking for trouble, as he would be more effective in drop coverages. But that’s a conversation for another day, as Garza is capable of putting the Hawkeyes on his back and carrying them deep into the tournament.

7. SG Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga)

Ayayi entered the 2020 NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return to school in hopes of improving his prospects. It feels safe to say that he’s accomplished that, making strides as a perimeter shooter while continuing to excel as a finisher and defender. To this point in the season Ayayi is averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 3-pointers per game, with shooting splits of 58.3% from the field, 39.7% from three and 78.0% from the foul line.

According to hoop-math, he’s shooting better than 75% around the basket. A lot of Ayayi’s work is done either around the basket or beyond the arc, as just over 13% of his field goal attempts have been 2-point jumpers. Further development as a perimeter shooter will improve his draft prospects, as the defense and finishing ability is already there.

8. SG Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU)

After serving as a reserve as a freshman, “Bones” has been a flat-out star for the Rams this season. He’s averaging 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.9 3-pointers per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field, 37.1% from three and 86.2% from the foul line. Hyland shot better than 43% from three last season on 4.7 attempts per game, so he’s capable of knocking those shots down at a higher clip than he currently is. But as the first option in the VCU offense, he’s in a spot where he has to put up a higher percentage of shots that are challenged. As evidenced by the numbers, Hyland has been a highly effective scorer. His matchup with Oregon’s guards, most notably Will Richardson, will be must-see television.

9. SF Trey Murphy (Virginia)

As of the time of publishing, the Cavaliers were still on track to play in the tournament despite having to pull out of the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case. The 6-foot-9, 206-pound Murphy, who played two seasons at Rice before transferring to Virginia, has the look of a player who can be a quality 3-and-D wing at the next level. But there is still a lot to like about the junior wing, who’s averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game while shooting 50.5% from the field, 42.9% from three and 92.7% from the foul line. Surrounded with better talent, Murphy has been a more efficient player than he was during his two seasons at Rice.

10. PF/C Jay Huff (Virginia)

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound senior has made strides throughout his time in Charlottesville, developing from a seldom-used reserve during his first two seasons to one of college basketball’s best rim protectors. Huff is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game. His percentages have been good as well, as Huff is shooting 59.7% from the field, 40.6% from three and 83.7% from the foul line. Huff can be a solid pick-and-pop big, and defensively he moves well laterally when in ball-screen situations.

Honorable Mentions

For this portion, one player from each team in the region will be mentioned along with a brief note. While some of these players could become the focus of NBA conversations at some point, it’s more likely that these will be honorable mentions whose names you’ll need to become more acquainted with before the tournament begins.

No. 1 Gonzaga: PF Drew Timme (The 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore has been a much-improved player, during non-conference play he was effective against both Garza and Huff)

No. 2 Iowa: PG Jordan Bohannon (Bohannon runs the show for the Hawkeyes, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while shooting nearly 39% from three)

No. 3 Kansas: C David McCormack (McCormack has made major strides throughout the season, and it can be argued that he was the Jayhawks’ most consistent scoring option in Big 12 play)

No. 4 Virginia: PF Sam Hauser (the Marquette transfer leads the Cavaliers in scoring and has been their most versatile offensive weapon)

No. 5 Creighton: PG Marcus Zegarowski (Zegarowski is one of the Big East’s best, earning first team all-conference honors with averages of 15.5 points and 4.3 assists per game)

No. 6 USC: PG Tahj Eaddy (A grad transfer from Santa Clara, Eaddy earned all-Pac-12 honors and is shooting better than 39% from three)

No. 7 Oregon: SF Eugene Omoruyi (The Rutgers transfer is in the midst of his best season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game)

No. 8 Oklahoma: SG Austin Reaves (Reaves, who began his career at Wichita State, earned first team all-Big 12 honors and is averaging 17.7 points per game)

No. 9 Missouri: PG Xavier Pinson (Pinson is one of two capable playmakers in the Tiger rotation, essentially splitting those duties with Dru Smith)

No. 10 VCU: SG Vince Williams (The 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior has taken advantage of an increase in minutes, and he shoots better than 41% from three)

No. 11 Drake: PG Joseph Yesefu (Missouri Valley Sixth Man of the Year, Yesefu’s game-winner in the semifinals of Arch Madness likely sealed the Bulldogs’ at-large bid)

No. 11 Wichita State: PG/SG Tyson Etienne (Etienne shared AAC Player of the Year honors with Houston’s Quentin Grimes, and he’s averaging 17.0 points per game)

No. 12 UCSB: PG JaQuori McLaughlin (McLaughlin began his career in the Pac-12, but UCSB has proven to be the perfect fit for the Big West POY)

No. 13 Ohio: PG Jason Preston (It could be argued that Preston deserves a spot on the top-10 list above. Overlooked by many as a recruit, he has good size for a point guard and scores efficiently on all three levels)

No. 14 Eastern Washington: PF Tanner Groves (After averaging 5.1 points per game as a reserve in 2019-20, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward improve so much that he was named Big Sky POY)

No. 15 Grand Canyon: C Ashjorn Midtgaard (Midtgaard transferred to GCU after three seasons at Wichita State, and he enters the tournament averaging 14.0 points per game on 70.6% shooting from the field)

No. 16 Appalachian State: PG Michael Almonacy (The Most Outstanding Player in the Sun Belt tournament, Almonacy is averaging nearly 13 points per game despite making just 11 starts)

No. 16 Norfolk State: PG DeVante Carter (The all-MEAC guard enters the tournament averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game)