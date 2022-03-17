Top Draft Prospects: South Region









After two seasons that were anything but normal, the NCAA tournament is back in its traditional form. The fun began Tuesday night with the First Four, and after two days in Dayton, the field has been pared down to 64 teams. To get prepared for the madness we're going to take a look at each of the four regions, ranking the top ten draft prospects and then getting into some of the other names that you'll need to know. This column focuses on the South Region, with top-seed Arizona boasting a wing who stands to be a lottery pick this summer should he turn pro.

Note: Eligibility takes into consideration the NCAA granting all athletes a redshirt year in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

1. SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Solid as a true freshman, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Mathurin has been outstanding for the top-seeded Wildcats this season. The Pac-12 Player of the Year is a plus athlete who can score on all three levels, and he enters the tournament shooting 46.0% from the field, 37.6% from three, and 76.4% from the foul line. Mathurin shot nearly 42% from three last season on 3.5 attempts per game, and the slight decrease in percentage has coincided with an increase in frequency (5.8 attempts per game). Mathurin has good size for a wing at the next level and has shown the ability to score off the dribble, although there have been times when he's seemingly had "tunnel vision." The tools are there for him to be an even better defender as a pro than he currently is, and the combination of production and upside has many projecting Mathurin as a lottery pick.

2. PG Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Chandler, a 6-foot freshman point guard out of Memphis, has been a key contributor for the Volunteers this season. Quick off the dribble, he's proven adept at breaking down defenses and creating looks both for himself and his teammates. Turnovers can be an issue at times, but that's to be expected of a freshman point guard. The quickness that Chandler possesses is also evident on the defensive end, as he averages 2.1 steals per game (4.0 steal percentage, which ranks 36th nationally). This is room for him to improve his shot despite his shooting 37.2% from three, as the freshman is just a 61.1% shooter from the charity stripe. Chandler may not be in lottery territory just yet, but he is definitely on the first-round radar.

3. SF/PF E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Liddell is one of the best combo forwards in college basketball. He's improved his range to the point where he's comfortable beyond the arc, as he's shooting 37.6% from three on nearly four attempts per game. His accuracy has improved throughout his time in Columbus, developing in line with his overall skill set. Liddell's averaging career-highs in points (19.6), rebounds (7.9), assists (2.5), and blocks (2.6), with his block percentage (8.4) ranking 48th nationally (he's second in the Big Ten at 7.5 in league games). His defensive ability isn't solely about blocking shots either, as Liddell moves well laterally. He can get into foul trouble on occasion, but this is an area in which he's made strides throughout his career. Betting on himself and returning to school may ultimately work out for Liddell, as he has a good shot of going in the first round if he were to enter the draft this summer.

4. SG Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

A top-level prospect out of high school, Branham has picked up attention concerning his NBA future throughout this season. The Big Ten's Freshman of the Year, he's averaging 13.3 points per game with solid shooting splits (49.2/42.5/82.6), but the 3-point percentage has been produced with an average of 2.7 attempts per game. A good scorer off of the dribble, Branham will need to continue to hone his perimeter shot. Depending upon what teammate and primary scoring option E.J. Liddell does, Branham could be in a position next season where he is Ohio State's unquestioned No. 1 on the offensive end of the floor.

5. C Christian Koloko (Arizona)

The 7-foot-1, 225-pound Koloko arrived in Tucson as a raw big man, and he's steadily developed into one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. Add to that the strides that he's made as a scorer in the post, and it's easy to understand why the third-year sophomore is in the midst of his best season as a collegian. Koloko ranks 24th nationally in block percentage (10.4), and he led the Pac-12 in this category in conference games (9.0). He rebounds well on both ends and also finishes well around the basket. The question worth asking is whether or not Koloko, who has attempted 66% of his shots at the rim according to Hoop Math, can expand his range some. He's shooting 74.4% from the foul line, so it appears to be possible. He's projected to be a second-round pick if he were to leave school this summer.

6. SF Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

The 6-foot-8 freshman from Ontario finished his high school career at Montverde Academy, a program that has produced numerous pros in recent years. Houstan's shot has been an issue during his freshman season at Michigan, as he enters the tournament shooting just 38.8% from the field. He isn't necessarily a bad shooter, but there is work to be done from a consistency standpoint. Houstan is capable of making plays both for his teammates and himself off the dribble but this is another area in which he'll need to be more consistent. However, to be fair to Houstan, consistency has been an issue for Michigan as a whole this season. The upside is certainly there, so this position may prove to be low by the time the tournament concludes.

7. PG/SG Dalen Terry (Arizona)

Terry is Arizona's "Swiss Army knife," in that head coach Tommy Lloyd can use him in a variety of ways. Most recently he's served as the point guard as the Wildcats completed their run through the Pac-12 tournament, filling in for the injured Kerr Kriisa. Terry has good length and athleticism, which has been especially evident on the defensive end of the floor. Offensively he's been an efficient option for Arizona, but he hasn't been asked to be a primary scoring option along the lines of a Mathurin or Azuolas Tubelis. As more than a few have noted Terry is the ultimate "glue guy," but he is certainly capable of more. It's just that he's on a team that needs him to be more of a supplementary figure at this stage in his career.

8. C Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Cockburn entered the draft last season but ultimately decided to return to school. The physical center does a considerable amount of his damage around the basket, although he has improved slightly as a mid-range shooter. You aren't going to see Cockburn firing away from deep and that's fine; that isn't his game. He's incredibly difficult to slow down with his back to the basket, and defends well in the low post. Lateral foot quickness can be a concern, especially in ball-screen situations, and he's a decent rim protector who still has room to grow in that area as well.

9. SG/SF David Roddy (Colorado State)

A two-time all-Mountain West selection, Roddy won the conference's Player of the Year honors this season. And with good reason, as he's displayed the ability to score from just about anywhere on the floor while also serving as a secondary playmaker. Roddy has improved as a perimeter shooter, making more than 45% of his 3-pointers on 3.3 attempts per game. By comparison, he was just a 27.8% shooter last season. The one concern may be that the progress made from three doesn't exactly line up with his foul shooting, as Roddy is making just 69.6% of his attempts. Is the 3-point shooting sustainable? We'll have to wait and see. A solid defender, Roddy will have to get quicker concerning his lateral movements with an eye towards the next level.

10. PF/C Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

Diabate's presence on this list is more about upside than production to this point in his career, although he has certainly had his moments as a freshman. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound power forward/center isn't a primary scoring option for the Wolverines, and a lot of his scoring opportunities have come in the paint. A decent shot-blocker (3.4 block rate) who is a solid weakside defender, Diabate will need to get stronger in preparation for the next level. One would also have to hope that he would move up the pecking order within the Michigan offense next season, especially with guards Eli Brooks and DeVante' Jones (who won't be available Thursday due to injury) being seniors.

More Names to Know (These aren't necessarily surefire NBA prospects in every case, but rather a key player for each of the teams in the region)

No. 1 Arizona: PG Kerr Kriisa

The biggest question in this region may be Kriisa's health, as he suffered a nasty ankle sprain during the Pac-12 tournament. The good news for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is the aforementioned Terry is more than capable of running the show, but they need Kriisa back if they're to win the national title. Turnovers can be an issue on occasion for Kriisa, but he's averaging a team-best 4.9 assists to go along with his 10.1 points per game.

No. 2 Villanova: PG Collin Gillespie

Gillespie is one of the most accomplished players in Big East history, regardless of position. A three-time all-conference selection, he has also won Player of the Year honors in each of the last two seasons. Gillespie's ability to read the game and provide whatever his team needs at that particular moment is just one of the things that makes him such an outstanding point guard. He's averaging career-highs in both points (15.9) and rebounds (3.8) for Jay Wright's Wildcats.

No. 3 Tennessee: SG Santiago Vescovi

The Volunteers have been one of the best defensive teams in college basketball this season, and their guards are a big reason why that's the case. Chandler and Zakai Zeigler can all get after opposing ball-handlers, while Vescovi gets the job done on the wing. And he's in the midst of his best offensive season as a Vol, averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game on 41.0% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from three (on 7.3 attempts per game).

No. 4 Illinois: PG Trent Frazier

"Steady" would be the word that fits Frazier the best, as he stays within himself offensively while also being the Fighting Illini's best defensive player. The offensive stability, with his ability to create either for himself or his teammates, is especially important as fellow guard Andre Curbello can be a bit of a wild card. Frazier's play/production will have a major impact on Illinois' ability to avoid an early exit from the NCAA tournament for a second straight season.

No. 5 Houston: PF Fabian White

After appearing in just 13 games last season, not making his season debut until mid-February due to injury, White has started all 34 games for the Cougars in 2021-22. And he's having his best season as a Cougar, averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game. Shooting nearly 51% from the field, White has also shown off the ability to hit shots on the perimeter, connecting on 39.8% of his 3-pointers. At 6-foot-8, 225, White being able to face up and stretch the floor makes him a tough matchup.

No. 6 Colorado State: PG Isaiah Stevens

The Mountain West Rookie of the year in 2020, the 6-foot Stevens has been an all-conference honoree in each of his three seasons in Fort Collins. Averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, Stevens is shooting better than 37% from three on 3.7 attempts per game. David Roddy is the headliner, but no one should be sleeping on Colorado State's lead guard, either.

No. 7 Ohio State: PF Zed Key

The 6-foot-8 Key doesn't get the attention that the aforementioned Liddell does, but he's also a key starter for the Buckeyes. Shooting nearly 52% from the field, Key ranks fourth on the team in scoring (8.1) and second in rebounding (5.4), while also blocking nearly one shot per game. Liddell leads the way in the frontcourt, but he's got two solid sidekicks in Key and redshirt senior Kyle Young.

No. 8 Seton Hall: SG Jared Rhoden

With Bryce Aiken done of the season due to injury, Rhoden is Seton Hall's only available double-digit scorer. Averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, the redshirt junior was an all-Big East selection for the first time in his career. Rhoden hasn't been the most efficient scorer, shooting just 39.2% from the field, and he'll look to rebound from a poor showing in the Pirates' Big East tournament loss to UConn.

No. 9 TCU: PG/SG Damion Baugh

While it was backcourt partner Mike Miles who garnered all-Big 12 recognition, the 6-foot-3 Baugh has been an important addition to the TCU program. After averaging 3.8 points per game in two seasons at Memphis, the redshirt sophomore had an immediate impact on Fort Worth. His 17-point effort in TCU's Big 12 tournament win over Texas is one of the reasons why the Horned Frogs are in the field, as that result likely sewed up their at-large bid.

No. 10 Loyola Chicago: SG Lucas Williamson

The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior leads the Ramblers in points (14.0) and rebounds (5.0) while ranking second in assists. Williamson is also one of the best wing defenders in college basketball and he has the hardware to prove it, winning Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year honors on two separate occasions and being a three-time All-Defensive Team selection. He's had more freedom offensively this season than he did in any of his prior four seasons at Loyola, thanks in part to the changes made by first-year head coach Drew Valentine. Look for Williamson to be entrusted with the task of defending Ohio State guard Malaki Branham, which will be a fun matchup to watch.

No. 11 Michigan: C Hunter Dickinson

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson leads the Wolverines in points (18.3), rebounds (8.3), and blocks (1.4). The redshirt freshman has, on occasion, shown off the ability to step out onto the perimeter and make shots, but his bread is truly buttered in the post. There's no denying the fact that this has been a disappointing season for Michigan, but the NCAA tournament can serve as a chance to make things right. And if Dickinson is at his best, Juwan Howard's team is capable of doing that.

No. 12 UAB: PG Jordan Walker

UAB is the third stop for the 5-foot-11 point guard, who began his college career at Seton Hall before transferring to Tulane. Now a grad transfer at UAB, Walker is averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists per game for Andy Kennedy's Blazers, winning Conference USA Player of the Year honors as a result. Walker's a high-volume scorer who's shooting better than 40% from three on 8.6 attempts per game, and he's also capable of making life difficult for opposing point guards on the defensive end of the floor.

No. 13 Chattanooga: SG Malachi Smith

Smith, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard who began his college career at Wright State, is an incredibly fun player to watch. SoCon Player of the Year, he's averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, with 50.5/41.5/83.2 shooting splits. He can score effectively on all three levels, while also being able to set up his teammates. He's more than capable of leading the Mocs past Illinois if the Fighting Illini aren't at their best defensively. (The Mocs upset Illinois in the second round of the 1997 NCAA tournament.)

No. 14 Longwood: PG Justin Hill

After earning Big South All-Freshman Team honors in a reserve role last season, Hill has been a key starter for the conference regular season and tournament champions. The 6-foot redshirt freshman leads the Lancers in both points (14.2) and assists (4.0), while also accounting for 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Hill will need to shoot at a higher clip, as he's making just 42.2% of his field-goal attempts on the season if Longwood is to have a shot at knocking off Tennessee in the first round.

No. 15 Delaware: PF Jyare Davis

The Blue Hens have more experienced options on their roster, but it was a 6-foot-7 freshman forward who led them past UNCW to earn the CAA's automatic bid. Davis averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the Blue Hens' run through the CAA tournament, earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the process. While it can be argued that Jameer Nelson Jr., Kevin Anderson, or Dylan Painter would be a better choice here, Davis' name is one that fans will want to familiarize themselves with, both for this weekend and in the future.

No. 16 Wright State: SG Tanner Holden

Holden put on a show in Wednesday's win over Bryant, tallying 37 points on 11-of-15 shooting (and 14-of-16 from the foul line) from the field and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 wing is effective at getting to his spots off the dribble, doing most of his work around the basket and in the mid-range. Holden may not offer much as a 3-point shooter, but he has a clear understanding of where he's most effective, which makes him a tough cover for any opponent.