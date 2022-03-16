Top Draft Prospects: Midwest Region









TOP: Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

After two seasons that were anything but normal, the NCAA tournament is back in its traditional form. The fun began Tuesday night with the First Four, and after two days in Dayton, the field will be pared down to 64 teams. To get prepared for the madness we're going to take a look at each of the four regions, ranking the top ten draft prospects and then getting into some of the other names that you'll need to know. This column focuses on the Midwest Region, which is headlined by an Auburn big man who could be the first overall pick this summer but may have more in store for the 2023 draft as opposed to 2022.

Note: Eligibility takes into consideration the NCAA granting all athletes a redshirt year in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

1. PF/C Jabari Smith (Auburn)

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Smith entered his freshman season viewed as one of the top players in college basketball regardless of class, and he's done nothing to dispel that notion. He enters the tournament averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 43.7% from the field, 42.8% from three, and 81.6% from the foul line. Offensively, Smith is a capable scorer on all three levels, but a lot of his work has been done away from the basket. According to Hoop Math, only 14.6% of Smith's field goal attempts have come at the rim. He'll need to get a bit stronger in order to deal with NBA-caliber big men, but that's to be expected of a player who won't turn 19 until mid-May.

2. SF Keegan Murray (Iowa)

After a freshman season in which he played 18.0 minutes per game, Murray was not viewed as a potential lottery pick by most. That isn't the case now, as the 6-foot-8, 215-pound redshirt freshman is one of the most improved players in college basketball. The leading scorer for the Big Ten tournament champions, Murray's averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. And he's shot it well on all levels, boasting shooting splits of 55.5/40.5/74.1. Murray makes sound decisions with the ball in his hands and is comfortable defending either inside or on the perimeter. A good run in the NCAA tournament may be all that he needs to cement himself as a lottery pick, which was not expected of Murray when the season began.

Story continues

3. SG Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

One of the most important questions in the Midwest Region is whether or not Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is at full strength. Outstanding for much of the season, the 6-foot-5, 196-pound redshirt freshman's production tailed off late (13.6 ppg on 29.2% shooting over Wisconsin's last five games). If Davis is healthy, he has the talent to lead the Badgers deep into the tournament. Averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, the redshirt freshman is shooting 43.4% from the field, 31.7% from three, and 78.3% from the foul line. While Davis hasn't been the most efficient scorer this season, that should not mask his ability to score on all levels. Efficiency and playmaking are the two areas where Davis will need to show improvement, and he's projected by many to be a mid-lottery pick.

4. SF Tari Eason (LSU)

Eason spent his freshman year at Cincinnati before transferring to LSU, winning SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors this season. Despite making just four starts for the Tigers he's been an essential figure within their offense, leading the team in scoring (16.9 ppg) while shooting 52.0% from the field. Eason is a willing perimeter shooter, but there is some work to be done there with an eye towards the next level. He will also have to do a better job of making decisions with the ball in his hands, as evidenced by his turnover rate (16.2) being six points higher than his assist rate (10.2). The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Seattle can be a disruptive presence on the defensive end, be it as a shot-blocker or by jumping passing lanes. A good run in the NCAA tournament may be what cements Eason as a first-round pick should he decide to turn pro.

5. SG/SF Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound redshirt junior has long been known for his defensive ability, but his offensive repertoire has improved substantially throughout his four seasons in Lawrence. Agbaji was named Big 12 Player of the Year after posting averages of 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. And he's done this in an efficient manner, shooting 47.7% from the field, 40.5% from three, and 77.3% from the foul line (all three marks are career-bests). A good athlete who shoots well from all levels and has made strides as a playmaker off the dribble, Agbaji can also be a handful as a defender. He's gone from role player to surefire first-round pick, with a shot at hearing his name called in the lottery.

6. C Walker Kessler (Auburn)

A 7-foot-1, 245-pound big who spent his freshman season at North Carolina, Kessler is one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. His block percentage (18.9) is the best in college basketball, and he enters the tournament averaging a staggering 4.5 rejections per game. He moves well around the basket whether it's as a defender or a scoring option on the other end of the floor, but he does need to improve when it comes to his lateral footwork. This can be especially problematic when he's involved in ball-screen situations on the perimeter. Averaging 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, Kessler's shooting 62.5% from the field and 60.2% from the foul line. If Kessler can continue to command the paint at the level that he has, that would go a long way towards helping Auburn make its second Final Four appearance in four seasons.

7. SG Christian Braun (Kansas)

Similar to his teammate Agbaji, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Braun has also improved throughout the course of his time at Kansas. This season has been his best yet, with the redshirt sophomore averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Braun's an athletic wing who's improved his ability to create, as more of his scoring has been done off the dribble than in either of his first two seasons. While the 3-point attempts have decreased the accuracy has improved, with Braun making nearly 38% of his 3.4 shots per game. He defends his position well, both on and off the ball, and appears to be in that late-first/early-second portion of the 2022 draft.

8. PF Isaiah Mobley (USC)

The older brother of Rookie of the Year favorite Evan, Isaiah Mobley is in the midst of his best season as a Trojan. The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore is averaging 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, emerging as an offensive focal point for Andy Enfield's squad. Mobley isn't the defender that his younger brother is, but the offensive skill set cannot be ignored. He's comfortable playing either on the perimeter or in the post, but there have been times when Mobley's a bit too passive offensively. That approach won't fly against a Creighton frontcourt that boasts the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in Ryan Kalkbrenner.

9. SF Kris Murray (Iowa)

Kris may not be viewed on par with his twin brother Keegan with regard to NBA Draft projections, but that doesn't mean that he isn't a player worth tracking in his own right. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound redshirt freshman is a key contributor off the bench for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Murray is certainly capable of stepping forward offensively, as he's displayed the ability to score both in the paint and away from the basket. However, on this experienced team, it may not be until next season when we see the full scope of what he can do as a player.

10. PF Darius Days (LSU)

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Days has made progress throughout his LSU career, ultimately earning All-SEC honors during his redshirt junior campaign. He's taken a more prominent role within the Tigers offense this season and is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field, 35.1% from three, and 72.2% from the foul line. Days will need to improve his efficiency as a scorer and playmaker, as turnovers have been a concern at times. He went through the pre-draft process in 2020, ultimately deciding to return to Baton Rouge. A good showing in the tournament would go a long way towards cementing his status as a second-round pick this summer.

MIDDLE: The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

More Names to Know (These aren't necessarily surefire NBA prospects in every case, but rather a key player for each of the teams in the region)

No. 1 Kansas: SF Jalen Wilson

After playing in just two games as a freshman due to an ankle injury, the 6-foot-8 Wilson is an athletic forward who's at his best when attacking the basket. The redshirt sophomore struggled to begin the season, with his best run of play coming in early February. If Wilson can provide that level of production (15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over a seven-game stretch), that would go a long way towards helping the Jayhawks advance deep into the tournament.

No. 2 Auburn: PG Wendell Green

The aforementioned Smith and Kessler may be Auburn's best pro prospects, but it can be argued that Green is their most important player with regard to the tournament. While he is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, there have been times when Green's decision-making has left something to be desired. The same can be said for fellow guard K.D. Johnson, who ranks second on the team in scoring. If Green and Johnson make sound decisions with the ball in their hands, look out. If not, then the Tigers may be headed home earlier than expected.

No. 3 Wisconsin: PG/SG Brad Davison

Davison's fifth year in Madison has been his best from a scoring standpoint, as he's averaging 14.5 points per game. He's a capable shooter, even if the field goal percentage (38.6%) has left a bit to be desired. With opposing defenses focusing on Johnny Davis, Davison and Tyler Wahl can take advantage of the scoring opportunities that will come their way.

No. 4 Providence: C Nate Watson

A two-time All-Big East selection, Watson is the man in the middle for the Friars. A tough center who's listed at 6-foot-10, 260 pounds, the redshirt senior does all of his damage from 15 feet and in. The concern here is Watson's foul shooting, as he's making just 59.2% of his attempts. But Providence has a knack for pulling out close games, and Watson is one of the biggest reasons as to why that's the case.

No. 5 Iowa: PG Jordan Bohannon

This is Bohannon's sixth season of college basketball, and he enters the tournament shooting 38.5% from three on 6.6 attempts per game. While capable of facilitating offensively, perimeter shooting is Bohannon's best attribute. How he and Patrick McCaffery supplement Keegan Murray's scoring efforts will go a long way towards determining how deep the Hawkeyes go this month.

No. 6 LSU: PG Xavier Pinson

After spending his first three seasons at Missouri this Tiger changed his stripes so to speak, transferring to LSU. In addition to 10.1 points, Pinson's averaging a team-best 4.7 assists per game. He's had some bouts with inconsistency from a scoring standpoint and is shooting just 31.8% from the field over his last 10 games. If LSU is to have any chance of advancing despite their head coach being fired, they'll need Pinson to be at his best.

No. 7 USC: SG/SF Drew Peterson

One word best describes Peterson: versatility. A transfer who began his college career at Rice, the redshirt junior has been a fixture in the USC starting lineup since joining the program last season. Effective as both a scorer and a facilitator, Peterson is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game with shooting splits of 46.7/41.1/71.7.

No. 8 San Diego State: SG Matt Bradley

Bradley began his college career at Cal, earning All-Pac-12 honors on two separate occasions before transferring to San Diego State ahead of this season. And he's picked up right where he left off, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Aztecs. Bradley's the key offensive option for a team that has been elite defensively.

No. 9 Creighton: PG/SG Trey Alexander

When the Bluejays lost Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard to a fractured wrist, Alexander's role became of even greater importance. The 6-foot-4 freshman has been in the starting lineup since mid-February, and he'll need to be a more consistent creator if Creighton is to have a shot at advancing. That being said, the Bluejays enter this tournament with the look of a squad that is one year away from being a major factor nationally, given how young most of the rotation is.

No. 10 Miami (FL): SG/SF Kameron McGusty

This is McGusty's sixth college season, as he spent two years at Oklahoma before making the move to Coral Gables. An All-ACC selection, he leads the Hurricanes in scoring (17.6 ppg), while shooting 48.0% from the field. McGusty is one of the reasons why Miami's five-out approach has worked so well (17th in adjusted offensive efficiency) on the offensive end of the floor.

No. 11 Iowa State: SG Izaiah Brockington

Brockington is in the midst of his best season as a collegian, averaging 17.2 points to go along with 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard has been effective at breaking down opposing defenses off the dribble, while also shooting 37.6% from three. He'll be in for quite the challenge in the first round, as LSU has been one of the best defensive teams in college basketball.

No. 12 Richmond: PG Jacob Gilyard

Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, has earned All-Atlantic 10 and conference all-defensive team honors four times in his five-year career. He's shot 36.4% from three while also averaging 5.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Gilyard is more than capable of short-circuiting the Wisconsin offense with his ability to wreak havoc as a defender.

No. 13 South Dakota State: SG Baylor Scheierman

Scheierman has been the focal point for a Jackrabbit squad that hasn't lost a game since mid-December. The 6-foot-6 guard leads SDSU in both rebounds and assists while also averaging 16.2 points per game, shooting better than 47% from three in five attempts per game. Scheierman is just one of the reasons why the Jackrabbits are the best 3-point shooting team in college basketball, and a trendy pick to pull off at least one upset.

No. 14 Colgate: PG Nelly Cummings

Cummings is one of three senior guards leading the way offensively for the Patriot League champion Raiders, averaging a team-high 14.5 points to go along with 3.4 assists per game. Cummings hasn't been the most efficient scorer, shooting 38.3% from the field, but this hasn't been a major issue for a Colgate squad that boasts five starters averaging at least 10 points per game.

No. 15 Jacksonville State: SG Darian Adams

While the Gamecocks did need some help to get into the NCAA tournament, it's important to note that they did win the Atlantic Sun regular-season title. Adams led the way, averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

No. 16 Texas Southern: PG PJ Henry

Defense has been the calling card for the SWAC tournament champions, as no player is averaging more than 10.1 points per game. Henry comes in at 8.5 points per night, but the redshirt sophomore was at his best during TSU's run to the SWAC's automatic bid (14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in the SWAC tournament). And an interesting note on Henry: he was a member of Hartford's NCAA tournament squad last season.