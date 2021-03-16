Top Draft Prospects: Midwest Region

While the main — and most important — purpose of the NCAA tournament is to determine a national champion, the event is also a big deal when it comes to the NBA Draft. There have been many cases over the years of players who may have barely been on the radar heading into the postseason improving their draft prospects significantly, while others have played poorly and fallen down boards as a result.

This year’s tournament may have an even greater impact on the draft as, due to the pandemic, NBA teams haven’t been able to do as much in-person scouting work. Over the next three days we’ll take a look at some of the top prospects in the NCAA tournament, providing a top-10 by region. This installment focuses on the Midwest, which boasts the player who many believe will be the first overall pick this summer.

1. PG Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)

Cunningham arrived in Stillwater amidst much fanfare, and to this point in the season he’s more than lived up to the hype. The Big 12’s Freshman and Player of the Year, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound freshman enters the tournament with averages of 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game. Cunningham’s percentages are also good, as he’s shooting 45.4% from the field, 41.2% from three and 85.4% from the foul line.

Capable of serving as either a primary or secondary playmaker, about the only concern when it comes to Cunningham as an offensive weapon is the high turnover average (4.2 per game). The spacing of the NBA game could result in Cunningham being an improved player in this particular area. Defensively the freshman guard moves well laterally, and he’s capable of defending multiple positions. The NCAA tournament hasn’t lacked for stories of transcendent talents putting their teams on their backs over the years. Cunningham could very well add his name to that list.

2. PG/SG Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

Dosunmu considered turning pro at the end of last season, but he ultimately decided to return to school for at least one more year. And the move has paid off, as he’s the leader of a team that won the Big Ten tournament title and earned the program’s first No. 1 seed since 2005. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior has made noticeable strides as both a scorer and playmaker, and he enters the tournament averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game.

While shooting 48.8% from the field, Dosunmu has managed to improve his 3-point percentage (38.8%) by nine-plus points from a season ago while averaging a similar number of attempts per game. A skilled penetrator who finishes well around the basket, Dosunmu has also improved as a defender throughout his time at Illinois. Projected to be a mid-first round selection this summer, a stellar NCAA tournament run could vault Dosunmu into the lottery.

3. SG/SF Keon Johnson (Tennessee)

The 6-foot-5, 186-pound Johnson is a high-level athlete who also has the frame that teams are looking for in a wing prospect. He enters the tournament with averages of 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 70.7% from the foul line. As is the case with many freshmen, Johnson’s offensive skill set could use some polish, but that’s something that more often than not comes with more game experience. Where he will also need to improve is as a perimeter shooter, as Johnson is making just 26.1% of his 3-point attempts. He will also need to improve his finishing around the basket, as the freshman has made 57.3% of his attempts at the rim according to hoop-math. Johnson’s a raw prospect at this stage in his development, but “upside” can be quite the selling point for some NBA teams.

4. PG Jaden Springer (Tennessee)

The Volunteers have two freshmen in this list, and in the case of the 6-foot-4, 204-pound Springer he has proven to be an adept scorer at all three levels. In 24 games he’s averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 3-pointers per, while shooting 47.0% from the field, 44.4% from three and 80.6% from the charity stripe. While Springer does possess a tight handle, there are strides to be made as a playmaker in the half-court. How Springer performs on the ball will have a major impact on the Volunteers’ tournament hopes. If he can take care of the ball and keep the turnovers to a minimum, Tennessee is capable of beating just about anyone.

5. PG Miles McBride (West Virginia)

After coming off the bench for all but two games as a freshman, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound McBride has moved into a starring role for the Mountaineers. This season he’s averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game, with shooting splits of 42.0/39.2/81.2. A considerable amount of McBride’s damage offensively has been done in the mid-range as, according to hoop-math, nearly half of his field goal attempts have been 2-point jumpers. The sophomore guard finishes well around the basket, and he can be a pest defensively. Given McBride’s combination of lateral quickness and strength, he is capable of defending either guard position.

6. SF/PF Yves Pons (Tennessee)

Pons is unquestionably one of the best athletes in college basketball, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward who defends well on the perimeter while also being an exceptional rim protector. He’s averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 47.1% from the field and 76.5% from the foul line. The key for Pons as a pro is his development as a shooter, which really hasn’t happened during his four years in Knoxville. He’s shooting just 27.9% from three this season, seven points lower than his percentage from a season ago. That being said, the tools that he brings to the table defensively are very tough to find in most draft prospects.

7. C Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Effective as a freshman, the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn has been even more difficult for opponents to slow down this season. Averaging 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, the sophomore center is shooting 65.5% from the field. Cockburn does the majority of his damage around the basket; if he catches the ball with both feet in the paint defenders are better served just giving the foul. And the foul line has been a place where he’s struggled, making just 54.4% of his attempts this season. That’s a drop of more than 13 points from Cockburn’s free throw percentage of a season ago.

Defensively he has the physical presence/strength needed to handle one-on-one post matchups, but there are still strides to be made as a pick-and-roll defender. As a pro, whether or not he can stick and establish himself will likely depend upon that team’s defensive scheme. If Cockburn is asked to consistently switch onto quick guards, there could be trouble. He would be more effective, at least early on, in drop coverages.

8. SG Quentin Grimes (Houston)

Grimes began his college career at Kansas, transferring to Houston after his freshman season. And it’s safe to say that the move has worked out for the 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard, as he earned AAC Player of the Year honors (shared with Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne) this season. Grimes enters the tournament averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists1.3 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game, while shooting 41.0% from the field, 40.8% from three and 78.4% from the foul line. Grimes will need to improve accuracy inside of the arc, as this has been an issue for him this season.

According to hoop-math, he’s making just 29.5% of his 2-point jumpers. More than 56% of his shot attempts have been 3-pointers, so he does have a good idea of where he’s best served getting his shots, and he has good size/strength for an off-guard. With an eye towards the next level there are still strides for him to make as an on-ball defender, but the perimeter shot is there.

9. PF Aamir Simms (Clemson)

Simms has been a mainstay in the Clemson frontcourt for the last three seasons, and as a senior he’s averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward is shooting the ball well at all three levels, and he enters the tournament with splits of 54.3% from the field, 40.7% from three and 82.5% from the foul line. A two-time all-ACC performer, Simms is converting more than 69% of his shot attempts around the rim, and defensively he moves well laterally when in ball-screen situations. He may not be considered a “sexy” prospect when it comes to the NBA, but Simms has the tools needed to be an effective pro when the time comes.

10. PG Geo Baker (Rutgers)

The Scarlet Knights are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 30 years, and Baker is a big reason why. The senior point guard, who was Steve Pikiell’s first big (and most important) recruit, enters the tournament with averages of 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers per game. Baker’s shooting percentages leave a bit to be desired, as he’s making just 40.3% of his field goal and 30.6% of his 3-point attempts. But the intangibles that Baker brings to the table cannot be overlooked.

Honorable Mentions

For this portion, one player from each team in the region will be mentioned along with a brief note. While some of these players could become the focus of NBA conversations at some point, it’s more likely that these will be honorable mentions whose names you’ll need to become more acquainted with before the tournament begins.

No. 1 Illinois: PG Andre Curbello (The Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, Curbello is a tough guard who can be very difficult to keep out of the paint)

No. 2 Houston: PG Dejon Jarreau (The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard was the best defender in the American, and he’s an effective playmaker as well)

No. 3 West Virginia: PF Derek Culver (The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior is averaging 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game)

No. 4 Oklahoma State: PG Avery Anderson III (The sophomore guard, who played very well in the Big 12 tournament, is averaging just under 12 points per game on 48% shooting)

No. 5 Tennessee: SF Josiah-Jordan James (The 6-foot-6, 207-pound junior can get after teams defensively, and he enters the tournament with averages of 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game)

No. 6 San Diego State: SF/PF Matt Mitchell (The Mountain West POY, Mitchell is averaging 15.4 ppg, and he was also one of the conference’s best defenders)

No. 7 Clemson: PG Al-Amir Dawes (The sophomore guard is shooting nearly 39% from three, offering a solid counter to the aforementioned Simms)

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago: C Cameron Krutwig (The center who was only a freshman during the Ramblers’ run to the 2018 Final Four, Krutwig won Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year honors this season)

No. 9 Georgia Tech: PF Moses Wright (During his four seasons in Atlanta, Wright has progressed from being a role player as a freshman to being named ACC Player of the Year as a senior)

No. 10 Rutgers: SG Ron Harper Jr. (The 6-foot-6, 245-pound junior is an absolute handful for opposing teams, as he’s a physical guard who can score from just about anywhere on the floor)

No. 11 Syracuse: SG Buddy Boeheim (Boeheim, who missed time earlier this season due to COVID-19, has seemingly hit his stride at just the right time. He’s a high-level shooter, and his size makes him a tough cover for most opponents)

No. 12 Oregon State: PG/SG Ethan Thompson (The senior guard leads the Pac-12 tournament champions in both points and assists)

No. 13 Liberty: PG Darius McGhee (Atlantic Sun POY, McGhee leads the Flames in scoring while also shooting better than 41% from three)

No. 14 Morehead State: PF Johni Broome (the 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman was outstanding throughout the Eagles’ run to the OVC tournament crown, and he was also the conference’s top freshman)

No. 15 Cleveland State: SG Torrey Patton (Listed at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Patton is averaging 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game)

No. 16 Drexel: PG Camren Winter (A two-time all-CAA selection, Wynter leads the Dragons in points and assists while also shooting better than 42% from three)