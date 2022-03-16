Top Draft Prospects: East Region









After two seasons that were anything but normal, the NCAA tournament is back in its traditional form. The fun began Tuesday night with the First Four, and after two days in Dayton, the field will be pared down to 64 teams. To get prepared for the madness we're going to take a look at each of the four regions, ranking the top ten draft prospects and then getting into some of the other names that you'll need to know. The East Region is up first, and it's a Purdue star who leads the way.

Note: Eligibility factors in the NCAA giving all athletes a redshirt season in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

1. SG Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

There was a point earlier this season in which some openly questioned if Ivey should sit atop NBA draft boards, due to how well he was playing. A second-team All-American, the redshirt freshman guard enters the tournament averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Ivey's made strides with his scoring on all three levels, and he's also done a better job of setting up his teammates when initiating the offense. A coach's son (his mother is the women's basketball head coach at Notre Dame), Ivey will be a high lottery pick (top-5) if he decides to enter this year's draft. Listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he's a plus athlete, but there's still room for improvement with the perimeter shot and overall shot selection. Can he develop into a full-time lead guard? That may be the question that impacts his draft value the most when that time comes.

2. PG/SG TyTy Washington (Kentucky)

Washington may not be the top draft-eligible prospect on Kentucky's roster; however, he's playing and Shaedon Sharpe (who is expected to return next season) is redshirting. So Washington is the pick here, a quality creator off the dribble who's averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Shooting next 46% from the field, Washington still has some room to grow as a perimeter shooter (34.7% from three), and his shot selection can be questionable at times as well. He has good quickness, which has been evident on both ends of the floor, but he will need to be a bit more consistent as an on-ball defender.

3. SF Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

A 6-foot-9, 230-pound freshman, Sochan has come off the bench in 27 of the 28 games that he's appeared in this season. A versatile forward from England, he's averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game entering the NCAA tournament. Sochan still has a substantial amount of work to do with regard to his shot, but the combination of size and athleticism are tough to ignore. While his upside is likely to land Sochan a first-round grade for this year's draft if he were to come out, he'll need to sharpen the offensive tools in order to stick under that scenario.

4. SG/SF Kendall Brown (Baylor)

Similar to his teammate Sochan, upside is the reason why the 6-foot-8, 205-pound Brown is ranked higher than some more established players in this region. Averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks, Brown's combination of size and athleticism affords him the opportunity to create mismatches on the offensive end of the floor. He can be a bit reluctant as a perimeter shooter, so that's something that will need to come along with time. At this point in his career, it can be argued that Brown is a bit of a "Swiss army knife," in that there are a lot of available tools but none of them truly stand out just yet. A good NCAA tournament could be enough to cement the freshman as a first-round talent, with a shot at landing in the lottery.

5. SF Justin Lewis (Marquette)

After making just one start as a true freshman in 2020-21, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Lewis emerged as the Big East's Most Improved Player in 2021-22. Starting all 31 games that he's appeared in, the redshirt freshman is averaging 17.1 points. 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game shooting 45.1% from the field, 35.2% from three, and 76.1% from the foul line. Lewis has grown more comfortable with playing on the perimeter as this season has progressed, and he's averaging 5.1 3-point attempts per game. There's still room for growth when it comes to playing away from the basket, but Lewis has gone from bit player to draft prospect in just one season. He will need to get quicker laterally, as he's a bit too small to play exclusively as a power forward at the next level.

6. C Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

A change of scenery has worked wonders for Tshiebwe, who has made the most of his transfer from West Virginia to Kentucky. An All-American and the SEC Player of the Year, the redshirt sophomore is averaging 17.0 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game. Tshiebwe has tallied 20 rebounds or more in five games this season; there have been times when it has appeared pointless for anyone else to go after the ball. Offensively he does his damage in the paint, shooting just over 60% from the field while also making 69.3% of his free throw attempts. Tshiebwe is a physically imposing big man, but he will need to improve with regard to defending in the two-man game. Of course, the way in which a prospective NBA team defends in those situations (hedge, drop, etc.) will also need to be considered when that time comes. He projects to be a late first-round pick if he were to enter this summer's draft.

7. SF Jaime Jaquez (UCLA)

Jaquez has made strides throughout his time at UCLA, earning Pac-12 all-conference and All-Defensive Team honors each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 third-year sophomore is contributing 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game this season, shooting 48.5% from the field and 76.5% from the foul line. Jaquez is a solid facilitator when called upon, but UCLA boasts a very good point guard in Tyger Campbell. Where he'll need to improve with an eye towards the next level is as a perimeter shooter; Jaquez is shooting just 29% from three this season, a decrease of more than 10 percentage points from the 2020-21 campaign (39.4%). Based upon that sophomore percentage it's clear that Jaquez is capable of hitting those shots; he'll just need to do so on a more consistent basis.

8. SG/SF Peyton Watson (UCLA)

Watson's playing time has been limited during his freshman season at UCLA, as he's averaging just 13.3 minutes per game. However, as is the case with the aforementioned Sochan and Brown, "upside" is why he's on this list. An athletic wing who's capable of serving as a supplementary playmaker, Watson's opportunities to show off that skill have been limited due to the talent/experience already on the UCLA roster. Obviously, he's in the Bruins rotation heading into the tournament, but he's unlikely to truly flourish as a pro prospect until next season. If anything, as a sophomore, Watson could be used in a fashion similar to the way in which Arizona uses Dalen Terry.

9. PF Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jackson-Davis got his NCAA tournament off to a very good start, as he finished the Hoosiers' First Four win over Wyoming with 29 points and nine rebounds. The third-year sophomore has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his three years in Bloomington, and he was also an All-Defensive Team selection this season. Jackson-Davis is shooting 58.9% from the field, averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game, ranking third in the Big Ten in block rate. Where Jackson-Davis is also adept is at drawing fouls, as he led the conference in free throw rate (Big Ten games only). He isn't much of a threat as a perimeter scorer, but Jackson-Davis is still incredibly difficult to slow down, either with his back to the basket or in face-up situations.

10. C Zach Edey (Purdue)

After backing up Trevion Williams last season, Edey emerged as Purdue's starting center and one of the Big Ten's most improved players. Averaging 19.1 minutes per game, the 7-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt freshman is averaging 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 65.5% from the field. Edey isn't a great free throw shooter (64.7%) and he has yet to attempt a 3-pointer at the college level, so there shouldn't be the expectation that he'll expand his range down the line. At his best offensively as the roll man in pick-and-roll situations, Edey is also good at converting scoring opportunities in the low post with his back to the basket. Lateral quickness and athleticism are concerns with an eye towards the next level, but those are areas where Edey can make progress in time. And teams can adjust their defensive schemes in order to account for this.

More Names to Know (These aren't necessarily surefire NBA prospects in every case, but rather a key player for each of the teams in the region)

No. 1 Baylor: PG/SG Adam Flagler

Baylor's roster has no shortage of versatile options capable of filling a variety of roles, which is why the reigning national champs are once again on the 1-line. Flagler can be counted among that group, a combo guard who has been used both on and off the ball. The redshirt sophomore's had the ball in his hands more this season than last, which was to be expected with Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell moving on to the NBA. Flagler's averaging 13.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 43.8% from the field. A more than capable 3-point shooter, he'll need to continue to improve with regard to making plays for others, as his size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) will likely dictate a full-time move to the point as a pro.

No. 2 Kentucky: SG Kellan Grady

The grad transfer who begin his college career at Davidson struggled mightily with his shot in Kentucky's SEC tournament loss to Tennessee, but he's been a very good shooter throughout his five college seasons. Grady's shooting 42.4% from three on the season, and he enters the tournament with averages of 11.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. During his time at Davidson, Grady showed off the ability to create looks for both himself and his teammates, but he's been further down the pecking order at Kentucky. This tournament will be a big one for him with regard to his NBA Draft prospects.

No. 3 Purdue: PF/C Trevion Williams

After being a fixture in the starting lineup during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Williams moved into a reserve role for the Boilermakers in 2021-22. While his averages may have slipped, that was due to the decrease in playing time and not the fourth-year junior struggling. Shooting 54.3% from the field, Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, proving to be a more than suitable backup to Zach Edey. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound Williams does most of his work in the mid-range, so it's possible that he'll be able to expand his game in spite of the poor free throw percentage (58.4%). More important than that will be the strides that Williams is able to make with regard to playing against length/athleticism.

No. 4 UCLA: SG Johnny Juzang

Given the Bruins' run from the First Four to the Final Four last spring, basketball fans should already be familiar with Juzang. A 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing who played his first college season at Kentucky, the Los Angeles native enters the tournament averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. Juzang is capable of scoring on all three levels, but he will need to tighten up the handle in preparation for the next level. The third-year sophomore went through the pre-draft process last year before ultimately deciding to return to UCLA.

No. 5 Saint Mary's: PG Tommy Kuhse

After beginning the season as Saint Mary's starting point guard Kuhse was moved into the sixth-man role in late December, ultimately returning to the starting lineup for the Gaels' final six games. The redshirt senior earned WCC Sixth Man of the Year honors this season, averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. And this was Kuhse's best season as far as shooting is concerned, as he enters the tournament making 50.3% of his field goal and 46.9% of his 3-point attempts. He's one of four double-digit scorers on Randy Bennett's team, a quartet led by senior forward Matthias Tass.

No. 6 Texas: SF Timmy Allen

The Longhorns added a few transfers to the mix once Chris Beard took over as head coach, with Allen being one of those players. After three seasons at Utah, earning all-conference honors on two separate occasions, Allen is averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game during his first season in Austin. With an eye towards the next level, Allen will need to improve as a perimeter shooter, with a lot of his scoring coming from the mid-range area (and in). He doesn't take many 3-pointers, but the redshirt junior has made up for this throughout his career by getting to the foul line (he ranked second in the Big 12 in free-throw rate).

No. 7 Murray State: SG Tevin Brown

The last time Murray State was in the NCAA tournament, its roster was headlined by an electric point guard named Ja Morant. This time around, the Racers are headlined by two fourth-year juniors in Brown and power forward K.J. Williams. A three-time All-OVC selection, the 6-foot-5 Brown enters the tournament with averages of 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He's a solid athlete who is shooting nearly 39% from three, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game. But we aren't talking about a player who's solely a catch-and-shoot option, as Brown also possesses the ability to make plays off the dribble. Murray State hasn't lost a game since December 22, and the play of Brown is one of the biggest reasons as to why.

No. 8 North Carolina: PF/C Armando Bacot

There were some who believed that Bacot should have been ACC Player of the Year, but Wake Forest's Alondes Williams took home the honor (which was deserved). North Carolina's senior forward/center led all first-team All-ACC honorees in total votes, and is averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. Shooting 59.8% from the field, each of Bacot's averages are career-bests. While effective in the paint on both ends of the floor, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound junior will need to show a bit more outside of that area with an eye towards the professional ranks.

No. 9 Marquette: SG Darryl Morsell

Morsell began his college career at Maryland before joining the Marquette program as a grad transfer, and the partnership has worked out well for both him and head coach Shaka Smart. The senior guard, long known for his defensive chops, has been able to take on more responsibility on the offensive end of the floor during his lone season at Marquette. Morsell enters the tournament with shooting splits of 44.7/35.5/79.3, and while those marks don't jump off the page the 3-point and free-throw percentages represent career-highs. He's averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per.

No. 10 San Francisco: PG Jamaree Bouyea

In this era of player transfers, Bouyea remained at USF for five years and is a big reason why the program is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998. A first-team All-WCC selection, Bouyea leads the Dons in points (16.7 ppg), assists (4.0 apg), and steals (1.8; tied with fellow guard Khalil Shabazz) while ranking second in rebounds (5.1 rpg). The senior guard has also shot the ball well at all levels, entering the tournament with splits of 46.8/37.0/75.5. It isn't a stretch to say that, in Bouyea, Todd Golden has one of the best point guards in this region.

No. 11 Virginia Tech: PF Keve Aluma

A second-team All-ACC selection, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Aluma led the ACC champions in points (15.8 ppg) while ranking second in rebounds (6.5 rpg) and blocked shots (1.0 bpg). The senior power forward has shown the ability to step away from the basket and knock down shots, and he is also a 78.3% shooter from the foul line. Virginia Tech's tandem of Alum and fellow senior Justyn Mutts have the ability to give Texas some serious headaches in their first-round matchup.

No. 12 Indiana: PG Xavier Johnson

The aforementioned Jackson-Davis is Indiana's best player. However, with regard to the Hoosiers' chances of advancing, Johnson may be the most important player. Averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, Johnson can be a bit erratic at times with regard to both distribution and shot selection. Johnson didn't shoot the ball well in Tuesday's win over Wyoming, going 3-of-10 from the field, but he did dish out seven assists with just two turnovers.

No. 13 Akron: PF Enrique Freeman

The Zips have two sophomore forwards worth tracking this week: Freeman, who was MAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Ali Ali. Averaging 13.2 points, 108 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, the 6-foot-7 Freeman does a lot of his work offensively around the basket, which is a reason why he ranks ninth nationally in effective field goal percentage. Also, he ranks 26th in free throw rate, drawing an average of 5.2 fouls per 40 minutes per Ken Pomeroy's numbers. How effective Freeman can be against UCLA's frontcourt will go a long way towards determining the outcome of that matchup.

No. 14 Yale: PG Azar Swain

In earning first-team All-Ivy League honors for a second time, Swain averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game for the league tournament champions. With the Ivy League not playing at all last season due to the pandemic, it would have been easy for a player like Swain to take a step back. But he was even better than he was as a junior and possesses the shot-making ability that teams need late in games in order to complete upset bids.

No. 15 Saint Peter's: SF KC Ndefo

Ndefo made history this season, becoming the third player to win MAAC Defensive Player of the Year honors three times in his career. The 6-foot-7 forward led the conference in blocks (2.7 bpg) and ranked sixth in steals (1.3) while also averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Offensively he's part of a balanced (but low-scoring) attack in which five players enter the tournament averaging at least 7.0 points per game.

No. 16 Norfolk State: PG Joe Bryant Jr.

The MEAC Player of the Year, Bryant led the conference champion Spartans in points (16.8 ppg), assists (3.3 apg), and steals (1.4 spg) while shooting 43.6% from the field and 92.0% from the foul line. The senior guard has started all 30 games for Robert Jones' team, playing an average of 32.4 minutes per game. If Norfolk State is to have any shot at joining UMBC (2018) in the history books, they'll need another lights-out performance from their lead guard.