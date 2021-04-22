Top draft prospects draw comparisons to Jalen Ramsey and three former Rams

Pro comparisons are always fun to cook up before the draft, giving fans an idea of which current and former NFL players this year’s prospects resemble.

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire released pro comparisons for their top 50 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class and on the list were Jalen Ramsey, Steven Jackson, John Johnson and Cory Littleton. The Rams aren’t in the market for a running back, and they won’t have a chance to draft the corner who was compared to Ramsey, but the other two prospects could be on their radar.

Let’s take a look at which prospects were compared to the four current and former Rams.

13. South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn: Jalen Ramsey

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Horn is projected to be a top-15 pick this year as the second-best cornerback in the class. The Rams would love to add another Ramsey to their secondary, but he'll be well out of their reach. From Schofield:

Schematically, and only schematically, I have compared him to Jalen Ramsey. For more on that comparison and why I think Horn is a sneaky pick for the Los Angeles Chargers you can dive into this piece.

38. Alabama RB Najee Harris: Steven Jackson

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Harris is viewed as the best running back in the draft and could go as early as the first round, with many pegging him as a top target for the Steelers at No. 24. He's a powerful and versatile runner like Jackson was, with the ability to run up the middle, outside the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. From Farrar:

Like the former Rams, Falcons, and Patriots running back, who played in the NFL from 2004 through 2015 and gained 11,438 rushing yards and scored 69 touchdowns on 2,764 carries, adding 461 receptions for 3,683 yards and nine touchdowns, Harris is a powerful, sustaining, versatile back who can be the epicenter of an offense. What you will get with him is a back who does just about everything at a plus level… but if you’re looking for consistent explosive plays, he may not be your ideal.

40. Oregon S Jevon Holland: John Johnson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Horn and Harris, Holland is a player the Rams could actually consider and get a shot to draft. Drawing a comparison to Johnson just goes to show what a fit Holland would be in the Rams' system, taking over as one of the starting safeties fairly early. From Farrar:

Through four seasons with the Rams, Johnson turned himself into an outstanding deep safety and slot defender with awareness, quick movement skills, aggressive tackling, and the ability to move with a receiver in space. Johnson recently signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Browns because he can run the defense and erase receivers from multiple positions. Holland projects similarly as an on-field leader and multi-position specialist.

43. LSU LB Jabril Cox: Cory Littleton

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A favorite of many Rams fans, Cox is a rangy linebacker who excels in coverage – much like Littleton did for Los Angeles in Wade Phillips' defense. Cox could be a target at No. 57 overall if he makes it there, giving the Rams a dynamic athlete in the middle of their defense once again.

Cox harkens one’s mind to Cory Littleton, an athletic linebacker known for his coverage skills in the middle of defenses — everything from simple wheel routes to two-way goes out of the slot.

