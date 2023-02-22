Top draft expert ranks Badger prospect in top 30

Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann was listed as the 27th overall player in NFL media analyst and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings that he released in late January.

The 6-foot-6, 315+ pound athlete isn’t as widely recognized as some of the former Badger offensive linemen that have entered the draft in recent years, but his size and athletic ability should play well in the NFL.

Tippmann along with linebacker Nick Herbig and nose tackle Keeanu Benton are the three Wisconsin athletes that were invited to the scouting combine next month and will look to prove themselves ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

