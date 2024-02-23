Top DL prospect will miss the NFL Scouting Combine with a foot injury

One of the top defensive line prospects in the 2024 NFL draft won’t be participating in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. Illinois DT Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton has an injured foot that will prevent him from being able to work out in Indianapolis.

Newton, a likely first-round pick, had surgery to repair a Jones avulsion fracture in his foot, according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. He had the surgery in January and won’t be recovered in time to work out at the combine. Brugler notes Newton should be able to have a pro day sometime later in the draft process.

What is a Jones fracture? It’s an injury to the base of the pinky toe. From UPMC:

A Jones fracture is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of your foot, the fifth metatarsal bone. This fracture can happen when you increase your training, increase pressure on your feet from gaining weight, or run on uneven surfaces. You can also fracture this bone during lateral (side-to-side) movements or while dancing en pointe, as in ballet. A Jones fracture often happens near the end of the bone and usually disrupts blood flow. Because the bone gets less blood, your healing time goes up.

Sources: #Illinois DT Johnny Newton underwent surgery in January to repair a partial Jones fracture in his foot. Played the second half of the 2023 season with the injury. The projected 1st rounder won't work out at the Combine, but should be cleared for an April pro day. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 22, 2024

