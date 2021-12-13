Top defensive players in the transfer portal that Alabama should add

Alabama has recently found success in bringing players in from the NCAA Transfer Portal. While no one knows what the inside of the portal looks like, everyone knows Nick Saban holds the key to getting stellar players from it.

Some examples of Crimson Tide success stories from the transfer portal are offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from FSU, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee or the star wide receiver from Ohio State, Jameson Williams.

Roll Tide Wire recently shared the top offensive players currently in the transfer portal that Alabama should add. Now, it’s time to look into the defensive players in the portal.

Cameron Lockridge - Hawai'i DB

Now, this may not be one of the highest-profile players on this list. However, it is important to remember there are hidden gems all over the country that maybe wasn’t seen by the right pair of eyes. Cameron Lockridge is one of those cases.

In two seasons, Lockridge has accumulated 73 total tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions and a pick returned 88 yards for a score.

Ryan Watts - Ohio State CB

Ryan Watts was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and joined Ohio State with high hopes, and that sentiment was mutual with Buckeyes fans. However, plans change, and Watts just recently announced his intent to transfer.

As a recruit, Watts held offers from countless elite programs, including Alabama. He was recruited by Pete Golding and Karl Scott. The Crimson Tide struck gold with former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams, maybe it’s time to target a Buckeye defender.

Antonio Doyle - Texas A&M LB

Antonio Doyle is another example of a player who is choosing to move on after not spending much time with a program. He states that his expectations were not being met at Texas A&M with respect to his talents and what he could do on the field. It also does not help that the coach that recruited him was released two days after Doyle signed.

Doyle is an SEC guy. He originally committed to Missouri before flipping to the Aggies. A former four-star prospect that originally held an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Terrence Lewis - Maryland CB

A former five-star product from South Florida, Terrence Lewis is on the move, and he may now have a second chance at joining the Crimson Tide after declining the initial offer from Tuscaloosa.

Lewis did not see the field all too much in his time in Columbus, maybe a change in scenery is all that’s needed.

Eli Ricks - LSU CB

Eli Ricks was one of the few bright pieces of LSU since the national championship run in 2019. The 2020 five-star cornerback from California was one of the most-sought-after players in his recruiting class and even hall an offer from Alabama.

Through injuries and uncomfortable coaching situations in his two years at LSU, Ricks managed to accumulate a career total of 31 tackles, six passes defended, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

