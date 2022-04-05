This top defensive lineman prospect sets his Florida visit date

Florida football continues its search for the next crop of student-athletes to round out its roster as Billy Napier and his staff look to turn around the wayward program after a disastrous 2021 campaign. While there is a long and winding road ahead for the new army of coaches and staff, the team is already in the thick of the hunt for the best prep prospects from around the nation.

Among the many recruits Florida is in hot pursuit of is four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker out of Phenix City (Alabama) Central, who is listed as a Top100 player by 247Sports. The 6-foot-4-inch, 255-pound junior was originally offered by former head coach Dan Mullen and was re-offered by UF last week, compelling him to set a visit date to meet up with the nascent staff. According to Swamp247, he will arrive in Gainesville on April 14 to get a glimpse at the new program Napier is putting together.

However, the Gators have a lot of ground to make up with the highly-coveted lineman, as they missed the cut for his top-five destinations released earlier this year. The list is comprised of some serious contenders in the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, so Napier’s work is certainly cut out for him. However, the re-offer was enough to catch Parker’s attention which means there is still a chance for the Orange and Blue to pull off the coup.

Parker is ranked the No. 83 player overall and the No. 10 defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus — which lists him as an EDGE defender — has him at No. 91 nationally and No. 11 at EDGE.

