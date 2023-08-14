Who are the top defensive backs in Livingston County football in 2023?

When projecting the top defensive backs in Livingston County football in 2023, selecting proven athletes was the safest bet, even if they’re new to that aspect of the game.

Three of the players on this list are among the top overall athletes in their respective schools, but either haven’t played defensive back before or didn’t receive postseason honors at that position last year.

With all four first-team All-Livingston County defensive backs having graduated, there will be new faces standing out at cornerback and safety. Some of these players have already made a name for themselves on offense or in other sports.

Junior Will Shrader has already started for two seasons in Fowlerville's secondary.

1. Will Shrader, Fowlerville, Jr.

Shrader has the strongest track record in this group, having been a starting defensive back as a freshman and sophomore.

He was a second-team all-county selection last year when he led the Gladiators with 50 tackles and 15 pass break-ups. He broke up 10 passes and recovered three fumbles as a freshman.

Shrader played cornerback as a freshman before moving to safety last year. His strength is a good first step that allows him to be in a position to make plays, coach Matt Copeland said.

“He is one of the smartest football players I’ve seen in a really long time,” Copeland said of a player who seems destined to become a future Fowlerville coach. “He’s the kind of kid you can put in any position, because he knows everybody’s job. He’s a three-sport athlete. He has all the tools. If we needed him to, he could go in and play quarterback.”

Pinckney's Nolan Carruthers will also play defensive back in 2023 after catching a school-record 55 passes in 2022.

2. Nolan Carruthers, Pinckney, Jr.

Carruthers was an unknown going into last year, and all he did was set a Pinckney record by making 55 catches, good for 772 yards and seven touchdowns.

So, who’s to say Carruthers can’t make a similar impact on the other side of the ball?

Because of low numbers at Pinckney, nearly everyone good enough to start on offense will also start on defense — and vice versa. The Pirates’ are counting on Carruthers’ hands and ball skills to make him an impact player as a defensive back, as well.

“Actually, I’m excited for that,” Carruthers said. “I used to do that back in middle school. That was so fun. I loved that.”

Fowlerville's Adam Aeschliman is healthy going into the 2023 football season after suffering a season-ending injury early in track and field season.

3. Adam Aeschliman, Fowlerville, Sr.

Aeschliman is ready for a big senior season after recovering from an injury sustained in the first outdoor track and field meet of the season.

As a sophomore, he qualified for the state Division 2 meet in pole vault. He also runs on Fowlerville’s sprint relays, which is what he was doing when he pulled up with an injury. Aeschliman started off slowly during the summer, but was back up to speed by the final 7-on-7 scrimmage.

In football, he had 25 tackles, three deflections and an interception last season.

“He probably is the best athlete in the school and the best athlete we’ve seen in a long time,” Copeland said. “He’s just a fearless kid who has the quickness and speed to play at safety for us. He’s going to be a good one.”

Second-year football player Brandon Hamilton will add cornerback duties this season after being Howell's leading receiver in 2022.

4. Brandon Hamilton, Howell, Sr.

Like Carruthers, Hamilton is doubling as a defensive back this year after playing only as a receiver last season.

Unlike Carruthers, Hamilton is doing so in only his second year playing organized football. Hamilton, whose primary sport is baseball, was Howell’s leading receiver with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season.

As a tall cornerback with good hands, Hamilton should be tough to throw against once he gets acclimated to the position.

“He’s a playmaker, he’s a long strider,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said. “He’s about 6-2½. I’m looking forward to seeing how he covers, how he does some things defensively. That one is a little bit unicorny. When we talk about being a unicorn, a little different, him playing corner at 6-2½, that’s a little different. A wideout at 6-2½, that’s good, he’s going to be great. I’m excited to see that on display for him, all his hard work and dedication.”

Others to watch: Ben Brown, Howell, Sr.; Brady Carruthers, Brighton, Sr.; Aiden Horvath, Howell, Jr.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Who are the top defensive backs in Livingston County football in 2023?