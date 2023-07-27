Here are the top defensive backs in Anderson, Pickens high school football to watch in 2023

There are certain high school football defensive backs in the Anderson and Pickens areas that you, and especially opposing quarterbacks, might want to keep an eye on.

South Carolina teams can begin practice this week ahead of preseason jamborees and the opening of the 2023 season Aug. 18 in what is considered Week 0. A full schedule of games statewide will take place Aug. 2.

Here are some of the best safeties and cornerbacks in the two counties:

Vashun Burton

T.L. Hanna | Senior

Burton (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is an All-Region 1-AAAAA performer who plays running back on offense and safety on defense. He averaged more than five tackles per game.

Tremaine Davis Jr.

Daniel | Junior

Davis had a knack for big plays last season for the Lions, who dominated Region I-AAA and finished 12-1. He had two interceptions, caused a fumble and recovered two.

T.L. Hanna's Wils Epps forces a fumble last season in a 14-13 win against Hillcrest.

Wils Epps

T.L. Hanna | Senior

Epps (6-0, 170) made All-Region 1-AAAAA and averaged more than seven tackles per game. His leaping ability also makes him one of the state’s best long jumpers and hurdlers.

Jaylan Henry

Easley | Senior

Henry is a 6-1 cornerback who made 31 tackles, five of which came behind the line of scrimmage. He is a defensive playmaker on the edge.

Omari Jackson

Belton-Honea Path | Senior

Jackson, who moves up to play linebacker when the Bears need him more in the middle, had a pair of interceptions last season along with 71 tackles and two sacks.

Omari Jackson of Belton-Honea Path (2) pulls down a ball-carrier.

Joshaun Knuckles

Powdersville | Junior

Knuckles (5-10, 175) was an all-state cornerback last season in leading the defense for Powdersville, which went 13-2, including 5-0 in Region 2-AAA.

Darius Lattimer

Crescent | Junior

Lattimer is an All-Region 1-AAA strong safety who intercepted three passes last season. He’s a running back, too, and has scored 11 touchdowns in the past two years.

JL Maddox

Pendleton | Senior

Maddox made 49 tackles, including 32 solo stops, last season as one of the leaders on Pendleton’s defense. Maddox (5-10, 180) is a big hitter with coverage skills.

Zeke Marshall

Westside | Junior

Marshall, also a basketball standout, is a 6-6 safety who will be a nightmare for QBs. He’s the No. 2 defensive back in the state’s 2025 class, according to PrepRedZone.

Wren | Junior

Morgan is South Carolina’s sixth-ranked defensive back in the 2025 class, according to PrepRedZone. Morgan had three interceptions last season.

Landon Santana

Easley | Senior

Santana made 74 tackles, 39 solo, last season at strong safety. Santana (6-0, 175) will come up and make plays behind the line of scrimmage, too. He had 3.5 tackles for loss.

Isaac Turner

Daniel | Senior

Turner (6-1, 170) played safety and cornerback last season for the Lions but also had 8 tackles for loss. He had 46 tackles overall and made three interceptions.

