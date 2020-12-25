Top deep 3's from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard holds a $36,016,200 player option for next season.
It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.
According to TMZ video and a new lawsuit, Rondo’s girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, socked someone in a parking-lot mixup back in July. According to TMZ, the girlfriend of NBA player Rajon Rondo punched a woman in a parking lot altercation this summer. The two-time NBA champion and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, reportedly got into it with another woman back in July about a parking space at a Los Angeles apartment complex.
Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall got quite the gift from his players on Christmas Eve.
The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen. San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high [more]
Gordon Hayward played his first regular-season game as a Charlotte Hornet on Wednesday night. Here's how the former Celtic performed.
D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house. Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday. Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands.
Few people in all of sports have as many championship rings as K.C. Jones.
Jimmy Butler, trying to force a trade, famously led the third-stringers over the starters at a 2018 Timberwolves practice.
The Steelers star didn't appreciate being mocked by a Niners rookie.
Despite the Eagles coming to town and a playoff berth still mathematically possible, some eyes have already turned to next year. Specifically, to the Cowboys coaching staff. One current coordinator is being linked to a job opening at his collegiate ...
Every Washington player who spoke to the media this week was asked for their thoughts on Dwayne Haskins situation. On Thursday, Chase Young had the chance to offer up his thoughts.
The Alabama Crimson Tide landed Jaeden Roberts a massive 6-foot-5, 330 pound offensive guard out of the state of Texas.
For the second-straight game, the Pelicans were forced to rally from behind against the Heat on Christmas on Friday. Unlike their opener against Toronto, New Orleans could not complete the comeback, falling to Miami 111-98. The New Orleans Pelicans ...
Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16.
Tom Brady is set to become the third non-kicker in NFL history to play in at least 300 regular-season games.
As I went down the line to interview all the golfers, I was expecting lots of eye-rolling and sarcastic laughter in response to my question.
When the Patriots unexpectedly signed quarterback Cam Newton in late June, he received a compensation package that maxed out at $7.5 million. If he’d reached that level, the Patriots would have won the Super Bowl. The Patriots aren’t making the playoffs, and that has taken a major chunk out of Newton’s potential 2020 earnings. Assuming [more]
An amazing shot with Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, DeVona Smith and Mac Jones, all Heisman finalists